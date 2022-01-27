A DIY YouTuber Made a New Retractable Lightsaber. And He Broke the World Record

Scientists have been busy lately breaking all kinds of world records.

In September of 2021, we brought you news of a paint invention by researchers from Purdue University that could reduce or even eliminate the need for air conditioning in a building if it was coated with it. This was possible due to an extremely high concentration of a chemical compound called barium sulfate.

Then, just two days ago, Stanford Medicine scientists and their collaborators broke another world record by engineering a new genome sequencing technique that can diagnose rare genetic diseases in an average of eight hours, a time frame that is leap and bounds ahead of other current advanced technologies.

Now, a Russian YouTuber has broken yet another world record with his invention of a Star Wars laser that actually works. In the past, scientists from the holography research group at Brigham Young University have made "lightsabers" and "photon torpedoes" with real luminous laser beams but these were only for show as they could not produce a beam that could actually cut through something.

YouTuber Alex Burkan, from the channel Alex Lab, has engineered a device that can produce a 1-meter (3.28 feet) long, 2,800°C (5,072°F) plasma blade that can cut through steel. Best of all, just like a real lightsaber, it is retractable.







"All my life I was a great Star Wars fan and the lightsaber was my most-wanted gadget," said Burkan to the Guinness World Book of Records. "The key component of my lightsaber is an electrolyser. An electrolyser is a device that can generate a huge amount of hydrogen and oxygen and compress the gas to any pressure without a mechanical compressor."

The lightsaber does have its limitations: it only works for 30 seconds in full power. But it is regardless an impressive mighty invention that is bound to be the envy of Star Wars aficionados everywhere.