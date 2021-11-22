A Futuristic Mobile Home Can Crawl Its Way Across Nearly All Surfaces

As the pandemic drove people to remote locations and further from social distancing to “real” distancing from metropolitan areas, mobile homes seem like a futuristic dream.

The idea of work and travel changed a lot during the pandemic, and people have leaned towards jobs that allow them to work from home or other remote locations. With travel restrictions becoming tighter during the height of the pandemic, in addition to being obliged to abide by social distancing rules, most of the world's population got stuck at their homes. To come up with ingenious solutions, designers from all over the world have interpreted their homes and workspaces into their mobile versions.

A 3D designer from Bulgaria, Encho Enchev’s, futuristic mobile home concept is designed to travel on all kinds of terrain with the help of its six mechanical legs and can set up camp at the desired spot.

Enchev says that the inspiration for his design came from both the increasing popularity of remote working and his love for mountains and lakes. Enchev saw people wanting to leave cities and go to sparsely populated areas in nature, but missing the comfort of their homes and having accessibility issues in rough terrains. His concept is designed to offer a solution to these.

Stating that functionality and practicality were the most important things that he cared for while designing his mobile home, Enchev also leaned on other important issues such as weight and power. The mobile home is powered by electric motors but also features a diesel-powered backup generator in case of motor-related problems.

The design is a cubic frame on six mechanical legs that looks like it emerged from futuristic sci-fi movies. The mobile home is able to traverse on almost any terrain including steep hills and mountain gorges with its mechanical legs that are enhanced with 2 inches (5 cm) of non-slippery rubber layers and two deployable spikes on the bottom of each piece for easy bolting on the ground.

The mobile home can lay its foundation while remaining uplifted from the ground, descending, or sitting on the ground.

The mobile home's interior design comes with high-tech elements inspired by a futuristic architectural perspective. The windows of the mobile home are equipped with smart glass technology that can block sunlight when needed. Enchev also used automated furniture and smart technological gadgets in his design. With its integrated storage space, water tanks, and power cells, the mobile home enables its residents to live off-grid comfortably.

While it's a concept, for the time being, Enchev's design could one day become the norm in the future. Would you be willing to live in a mobile home?