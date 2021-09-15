A 'Lo-Res' Variant of Lamborghini's Countach Is Stalking Your Streets

At first glance, you may count it as a concept renders of a futuristic drone or underwater attack vehicle. However, strange it might be to believe, it is an artist's rendition of a low-resolution Lamborghini Countach. Before, we explain the how, let it be known that it's a very drivable car, not just an outer shell, and is powered by an electric drive train.

Before we jump into that, a brief history of this Lo-Res car. It has been around since 2016 and has been displayed in museums. Going out on a limb here, but if you increase the height of this car and change the color of the outer shell to a full silver, you do get a cyber version of a hyped-up truck that probably wouldn't cost a million dollars.

Coming back to this Low-Res car, it is a product of the imagination of a Dutch-born architect and designer (NOT an engineer), Rem D Koolhaas. If you are into architecture, please do not confuse him with his uncle, Rem Koolhaas, the famous architect of the Seattle Public Library and headquarters of China Central Television (CCTV) in Beijing Central Business District.

To arrive at this version, Rem D first 3D scanned a miniature Countach and then lowered the resolution of the image way beyond the point, where the sharp edges disappeared, leaving this absolute minimally geometric structure. The car hood is made out of polycarbonate but underneath that exterior is a very drivable car as Doug De Muro tells us in his video.

Once you hop inside the shell by lifting the entire hood with a press of a button, you can see the hexagonal steering wheel and 1970s styled flick switches that will perform limited tasks for you.

Advertisement

The Low-Res car also loses most of the high-tech features that the Countach usually sports and offers you just a basic ride. Needless to say but the drivetrain is also not very powerful and will not go beyond 31 miles an hour (~50 km/h). But it does have a digital battery level indicator that should warn you sufficiently in advance before the car runs out of power.

If you can find someone crazy enough to ride this with you, there is space for that special someone and you can even imagine yourselves inside a fighter craft cockpit, sitting in tandem and an uninhibited 360-degree view.

The Lo-Res car is currently on display at the Pietersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and you can even bid for it.