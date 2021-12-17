A New 186-Foot Superyacht Is Entirely Smothered in Solar Panels

When it comes to yachting, the future is sustainable. Studio Too Design and its founder and veteran designer Marco Casali have introduced their latest superyacht concept and it is an eco-friendly beauty.

It is a 186-foot (57-meter) long vessel that has various features including a clean energy-powered propulsion system and has been named VisionE.

“The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yachting evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our VisionE,” Casali told Robb Report.

The first thing you will notice is that it has a pool on the lower deck that allows swimmers to take in the views of the sea. But look a little closer and you will see that the entire upper deck is covered in solar panels.

Indeed, VisionE is equipped with a retractable solar roof. This feature when opened reveals a 1,600-square-foot (487-square-meter) sun deck that comes with a luxurious opulent lounge.

These solar panels can harness up to 62 kW of energy from the sun and store the energy in a large battery pack onboard the vessel. This battery can then power the yacht.

But the ship is not exclusively powered by solar. It also boasts a hybrid diesel-electric system. This means VisionE can reach an estimated 14 knots. There is also the option that the vessel may one day run purely on clean energy including hydrogen.

Cruising on shallow grounds such as the Bahamas? No problem! The vessel has a draft of only 8.5 feet (2.6 meters).

VisionE further has seven guest rooms with balconies that fold down giving their residents direct access to the ocean. “There is nothing more wonderful than waking up and having uninhibited access to the water. There are virtually no yachts of this size that can offer this to all of the guests, where usually the owner’s suite is unique in its unparalleled ocean views, that is something we wanted to change, by offering such privilege to every guest on board," Casali told Super Yacht Times.

In addition, the aft bulwarks features a section that has been engineered to create a saltwater swimming pool, a basketball court, or an outdoor cinema. It's this diversity that makes the vessel so exciting. Finally, the flybridge is equipped with a large Jacuzzi, a bar, and a dining table so that the residents can entertain in style and comfort. Now that's a superyacht!

If you want to see more eco-friendly yachts, check out this model from the team at Solbian Solar, a custom provider of solar solutions in Italy. Working with the superyacht's provider Baltic Yachts, the team custom-designed an 8714 Watt peak (Wp) solar power system that sits on the roof of the yacht without disturbing the aesthetics or the views.