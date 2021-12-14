Fayette, Missouri-based firm Harts Turbo built a shiny new centrifugal supercharger, dubbed the "Harts Charger", with a staggering claimed output of 4,000 horsepower, a report from The Drive reveals.

The Harts Charger features an impressive 5.5-inch (140mm) compressor wheel that was milled using solid blocks of billet aluminum, instead of the more traditional casting process.

This method allows for easier modification of the engine after production, as engineers don't have to wait for a new time-consuming casting to take place. Changes are quickly designed on a computer and then speedily milled out of an aluminum blank. If the pictures shared by Harts Turbo are anything to go by, the process also results in an incredibly polished-looking shiny finish.

"The competitors in this market are using cast covers, and so that’s really key with this supercharger, and it adds to the integrity of the unit," Harts Turbo's Director of Business Development told Dragzine in an interview. "We machine everything in-house, so we can control the QC and make changes as needed. If we want to change the ratio of how it expands air, we can do all that in-house, we don’t have to wait on a casting. So from an R&D standpoint, we can move super fast."

A drag racing monstrosity

The supercharger was designed for drag racing and was debuted at the members-only Performance Racing Industry Trade Show, which started on Dec. 10. It spins at up to 80,000 rpm and can connect to Hemi Blocks, according to that Dragzine report. Any drag racer with one of these installed would likely put on quite the show.

Harts is also developing a 136mm size version of the supercharger. The company has yet to reveal the pricing for the beastly air compressor. Superchargers are, of course, complex machines, meaning they can be costly. As The Drive points out, similar models by the likes of ProCharger can cost upwards of $10,000. A machine that enables 4,000-hp is never going to come cheap.

The machine can be seen in more detail in a video shared by Harts Turbo on Facebook. If you're looking for footage of a car with a similarly insane output to what the Harts Charger promises, you might want to take a look at a clip of the 5,000-hp Devel Sixteen on a test track earlier this year, though that car uses a quad-turbo setup with a V16 layout, meaning it features four turbochargers.