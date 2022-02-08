A new 620-mile-range EV could drive farther than any rival

Norwegian tech startup Fresco Motors just revealed its new Fresco XL, an electric vehicle (EV) that it claims will have a range of 620 miles (1,000 km). If the claim is true, it would make it the longest-range EV in the world.

Currently, the 2021 Lucid Air is the longest-range EV on the market with its EPA rating of 520 miles (837 km). Mercedes-Benz has announced its partially solar-powered Vision EQXX with a range of 620 miles (1000 km), though that is only in the concept stage.

Fresco Motors was founded in 2019 and was named after the futurist engineer Jacque Fresco. In its new statement, the company announced that the Fresco XL will feature an electric motor on each axle, meaning the all-wheel-drive EV will be off-road capable. The company also said the vehicle will come with a double-stacked extra-large battery pack that "solves the range anxiety problem", though it didn't reveal specifications. It also announced that the Fresco XL will be an eight-seater and that it will come with aerodynamic rims to ensure high energy efficiency.

The Fresco XL can easily be used 'for camping and road trips'

Fresco Motors also hinted at bidirectional charging compatibility by saying their EV might be used as "a backup unit in terms of an energy shortage" and that it could also be used as a camper. Bidirectional charging has the potential to change energy provision as we know it, allowing greater energy independence for owners of smart homes. By allowing EV owners to hook their cars up to their home's energy system and feed energy from the car back into the house, the car effectively becomes a battery on wheels.

"In the case you need some additional energy, hook up your Fresco XL to your house or cabin," said Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "Due to its rather large battery pack, it would essentially work as a backup unit, and as the Fresco XL is such an extra-large vehicle, you can quite easily use it for camping and road trips. All you need to do is pull down the seats to create a flat surface, put in your bedding, and use it as a camper."

Though Fresco Motors has made a bold claim when it comes to the range of its new vehicle, we've seen little in the way of real specifications, and the company has only so far revealed rendered images of its vehicle. On its website, the company says you can make a reservation for the EV, which will be priced at $114,330. Stay posted for more updates if and when we hear more about this ambitious EV project.