A New Autonomous Lawn Mower Can Navigate With GPS

After many successful two-wheeled personal transporters, Segway set its sight on the robot mower market. The company recently launched its first smart lawn mower, the Navimow. As its name suggests, the robotic mower uses GPS to navigate through all kinds of lawns and stay inside the desired perimeter while working autonomously. What's more, it's completely wireless.

A new kind of mowing experience

Segway says Navimow uses new technology, a GPS-based solution the company calls "the Extra Fusion Locating System", which helps the mower achieve centimeter-level positioning accuracy while mapping out a working perimeter in just one go. Usually, robotic lawn mowers, however advanced they may be, require a perimeter wire to prevent them from going off the grid. But Navimow combines multi-sensory data to create a virtual map while cutting grass, in addition to its global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

"At the core of this technology is the use of GPS satellite signals to achieve outdoor positioning accurate to within two centimeters through real-time kinematics," says Segway BU General Manager George Ren, in an interview with Tech Times.

The robotic mower features five built-in sensor sets including a lift sensor, a bump sensor, ultrasonic sensors, the automatic blade-halt feature, and a tilt sensor. To move around the lawn with ease, Navimow uses advanced ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles on its way and changes its direction in advance to avoid a collision. Not only smart but also safe, the blade-halt feature activates when Navimow senses a dog, a child, or even a hedgehog nearby.

During the production, Segway has put user-friendliness in perspective. While the mower can be easily controlled through its mobile app, it also only has three buttons on it. You can even change its working perimeters on the lawn with a few taps. Not to mention the fact that it's super quiet at only 54 decibels, and it's waterproof.

Navimow can be used in all types and/or shapes of lawns. The robot has high-traction wheels that help steer through steep or hilly areas with powerful hub motors and Segway's famous motion-control technology. With a durable 10.4-Ah battery, it covers an area of 32,300 sq. ft. (3,000 sq. m.) on one charge. When its battery is low, the smart mower automatically returns to its dock.

During its runtime, the robot uses its smart navigation system and intricately plans the most effective cutting route. When necessary, it can make changes in direction to create a systematic pattern.

Ren explains "Once the working area in the garden has been defined, Navimow does not criss-cross, but rather determines a systematic mowing path thanks to its intelligent navigation algorithm and follows it."

Segway says the Navimow provides unprecedented improvements in grass cutting efficiency with its automatically optimized cut-lenght adjustments and advanced offset blade system.

Using modern tech solutions for simple in-house chores that take precious time off of our hands offers much-needed peace of mind to those who come home, looking to rest after long hours of work or running errands. With the ever-improving household robotics industry, we may soon never have to lift a finger at home.