  1. Transportation

A New Bullet-Proof Utility Vehicle Is Now Selling to Normal Citizens

The 'most capable vehicle on and off the road.'

Nov 10, 2021 (Updated: Nov 10, 2021 09:10 EST)
Rezvani Motors

Once in a while you come across a vehicle so impressive you can not help but gasp. Such is Rezvani's extreme utility vehicle that could be seen on any military lineup but is made for civilians.

"Born from the vision of a pure driving experience, the Rezvani Tank was designed to be the most capable vehicle on and off the road," reads Rezvani's website

Source: Rezvani Motors

In terms of engine, you can choose a 6.4-liter 500-horsepower V8 engine, a 6.2L 1,000 Horsepower V8, or a 3.6-liter V6 that comes standard. The car comes with bulletproof glass and body armor while the radiator, battery, and fuel tank are all wrapped in kevlar and the underside is also protected against explosive devices. 

Source: Rezvani Motors

This can't help but make us wonder? What is this car really made for? We could see it making the rounds in Afghanistan and Iraq or shuttling presidents from the White House to some secret destination.

Source: Rezvani Motors

After all, it does have a dense smoke that is released at the press of a button to lose trackers and electro-magnetic pulse protection where electromagnetic pulses are radiated after a nuclear explosion to render electronic devices inoperable. 

With all these great features, many may try to steal this tank. Not to worry magnetic dead-bolts and electrified door handles provide maximum security against unauthorized or forceful access.

Source: Rezvani Motors

But what if you get a flat tire? The car is equipped with wheel band technology that allows it to be driven even with a heavily damaged tire and prevents the tire from coming off the wheel.

Now let's talk about the interiors. The vehicle comes with elegant and sleek interior options that would satisfy even the pickiest of drivers. In the tank, you can also find a security survival kit that includes military-grade gas masks, and hypothermia and first-aid kits.

Source: Rezvani Motors

Finally, the B4 version of the car weighs 6,300 lbs (2,857 kg) and the B6 version 7,150 lbs (3,243 kg). The tank measures 185 inches (4.7 meters) from front to back and 79.8 inches (2 meters) from top to bottom.

