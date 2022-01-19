A New Eco-Friendly Land Rover Can Thrive in Antarctica’s Freezing Cold

Eco-friendly land rovers have been all the rage in the last few years and it's understandable considering the evolution of climate change. In September 2020, an automotive designer introduced a new vehicle called the Electric Defender that combined the right-angles of a Land Rover with the battery and electric motor of a Tesla vehicle of 2020.

Then in June of 2021, Jaguar Land Rover announced that it was developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell luxury SUV based on its Land Rover Defender. Unfortunately, no indication was given as to when we could expect to see the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) on our roads.

Now, designer Oliver Ball has conceived of a new land rover that is not only eco-conscious it is ideal for the harsh environments of Antarctica. The vehicle is called the LR ARC and its description says it aims to promote tourism in Antarctica although it does not specify how.

Why Antarctica? Ball explains that the continent is the purest place to go for escapism as it is the most pristine on the planet and the toughest to reach since it has no known infrastructure.

The designer also states that the vehicle uses modern sustainable technologies but does not explain which ones and how they are used. He further notes that the land rover will be joining a group of researchers on environmental missions but yet again does not specify what these missions are or what the groups do.

There is a lot of mystery surrounding the LR ARC but that does not make it less impressive. The images illustrate a vehicle that allows four beds to rest warmly within it and even boasts a telescope perhaps to explore Antarctica's star-filled skies. It looks like Ball took into account that any trip to the faraway continent would require a staycation as it is too distant to simply return in a day or two.