A New Electric Superyacht Concept Takes Star Wars to a World of Zero Emissions

A new superyacht design is taking the electric watercraft concept to the next level. Designed by Barcelona-based studio Hidden Portside, Naboo, as its name suggests, is an electric superyacht that's inspired by Star Wars. What's special about Naboo is the fact that it's not only powered by electric propulsion but also boosts solar panels.

In the Star Wars universe, Naboo, most notably known as the home planet of Padme Amidala and Palpatine, is a green and unspoiled oasis. The design studio based its sustainable yacht concept that's lush with greenery on Naboo due to these characteristics.

A visionary and sustainable superyacht

The 164-foot-long (50 m) Naboo has circular lines that enhance the essence of the yacht. With a "ring concept" and open living spaces, the yacht has a non-linear flow that creates a contrast with the traditional designs. The studio tried to build a more spacious and natural environment by avoiding corridors as much as possible.

The vertical garden that's connecting all three decks. Source: Courtesy of Hidden Portside

At the first level, in the center of the yacht, there sits a large inner patio that spans more than 1,000 square feet (92 square meters) featuring a lush green vertical garden that connects all three decks. According to the studio, this central garden creates an atmosphere in which the sea, sky, and guests thrive together. Also boasting a lounge and bar, the patio has folding platforms on the sides that offer easy access to the water.

The patio. Source: Courtesy of Hidden Portside

The middle deck boasts a cool open kitchen where passengers can watch their meals being prepared, a nature-intertwined beach club, complete with a luxurious jacuzzi and bar. Tired? You can choose one of the four cabins that can accommodate eight guests.

The upper deck that resembles a bridge is where the helm and the captain's cabin are located. The master cabin is also on this deck along with a 355-feet (108 meters) private terrace and another jacuzzi.

The open kitchen. Source: Courtesy of Hidden Portside

The Hidden Portside design studio's founders state "Not only did we seek innovation on style and aesthetics, but also, and above all, in the way the boat is lived, in the way the boat is used, and in the experience we want to offer," in a press release shared with IE. The concept expresses a unique vision while going against the conceptual monotony that surrounds the nautical landscape.

Naboo as seen from above. Source: Courtesy of Hidden Portside

But she's not just a pretty face. Naboo combines luxury with sustainability in a beautiful harmony. With a zero-emission promise, Naboo runs solely on clean energy and sail the seas without damaging the environment. The idea of luxury is conveyed by the atmosphere that is created through the smart use of resources. In addition to using an electric propulsion system and solar panels for power, the sleek yacht also has a hull made of recycled materials such as aluminum and synthetic teak.

The beach club. Source: Courtesy of Hidden Portside

The stylish yacht is even modified to avoid excessive use of air conditioning in what is possibly an environmentalist dream. To maintain a stable temperature, the studio used intelligent materials such as PCM (Phase Change Materials) and metallic and ultra-reflective paint that can emit or absorb heat as needed.

Source: Courtesy of Hidden Portside

While almost all of the world's transportation energy comes from petroleum-based fuels which greatly contribute to carbon emissions, choosing green concepts such as Naboo over its gas-powered counterparts could help lessen the effects of climate change on the environment.