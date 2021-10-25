A New Futuristic Electric Bike Concept Looks Straight Out of the Tron Series

Anyone who has seen Tron movies can testify to the impressive vehicles that the characters ride. Now, a designer has created a Tesla electric bike concept called Dust that is reminiscent of the bikes in the movie.

The dreamy bike is draped in a completely metallic finish that seems straight out of the future. It also comes in two models: one is completely black and the other is a contrasting design with a silver finish and matte black inserts.

The bike also has an impressively long wheelbase which exemplifies the bike’s drag racing potential. Its ground clearance on the other hand is so extremely low it almost touches the street. IE spoke to Nazar Eisa, the bike's designer.

Source: Courtesy of Nazar Eisa

The first thing Eisa shared was the inspiration that led to Dust. "I love design, speed, calmness, technology, visualization of the future, the relationship of man to construction and the human ability to create and manifest. I imagine myself driving this bike on the highway in the future with development and progress in all aspects of life from architecture, lifestyle, and technology, and I am very impressed by the boldness and courage of Elon musk the volume of his ideas, implementation, challenge, social responsibility, and technology development for an impressive, fast and unlimited future," said Eisa.

Source: Courtesy of Nazar Eisa

Eisa also clarified why he called his futuristic bike Dust. It refers to the "speed and dust flying behind the bike." "The name also has a connection to the environment and the earth in terms of manufacturing methods and materials being sustainable and organic," Eisa added.

But can a bike with such proportions actually work? Eisa, who is an industrial designer, believes so. "It is a preliminary idea, and sure, with a specialized team and some modifications, it may see the light of day and be practical and available to everyone who wants to live the experience and lead the dust."

Source: Courtesy of Nazar Eisa

Eisa further said that he believes it is his calling in life to make advanced concepts of vehicles. We can definitely see his passion in all his designs that also make us dream of a future where these types of vehicles roam our streets.