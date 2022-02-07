A new hydrogen-powered yacht can soar 3 feet above the water

If you thought that you've seen your fair share of unique concept seacraft and superyachts, think again. According to Alain Thébault, a French yachting visionary, what is claimed to be the world's first hydrogen-powered flying boat will become a reality as early as 2023.

The Swiss startup behind the revolutionary idea, The Jet ZeroEmission, teamed up with Zenith Marine and DWYN to build the new zero-emissions vessel. According to the company's press release, it will be launched next year in Dubai and is expected to take its first flight during the COP28 UAE climate conference in November 2023.

Building a 'flying' yacht

The unconventional yacht, fittingly named the Jet, offers futuristic, extraterrestrial looks in addition to its two hydrogen fuel cells that will power its electric motors for quiet, emission-free cruising. These hydrogen fuel cells create electricity by mixing hydrogen and oxygen to form a bigger fuel cell 'stack'. Measuring 33 feet (10 m) from tip to tail, the Jet can carry 13 people, including the captain.

What makes the yacht stand out from other superyachts on the market is its ability to soar like, well, a jet. But how exactly does a yacht soar over the water? Thanks to the Jet’s hydrofoils, of course. And in case you aren't familiar with the term, hydrofoils are wing-like blades that are located underneath the hull that cuts through the water as the boat speeds up, carrying the vessel upwards, much like the aerofoils used on airplanes. While offering resistance-free, smoother rides in the air compared to regular yachts, these hydrofoils can lift the yacht up 3 feet (0.9 m) out of the water.

The Jet comes with automatic software that offers easy control over the flight height and speeds. The Swiss company also claims that the Jet can reach around 18 knots during take-off and has a 35–40 knots, or 46 mph, cruising speed, when it's on the move.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to make this announcement from Dubai, and be able to manufacture and launch ‘The Jet’, which is going to be the world’s first boat to sail without noise, waves, or emissions,” Thébault added in the press release.