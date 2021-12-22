A New Off-Road Electric Truck Concept Boasts Bat Wing-Shaped Solar Panels

Wolfgang, a creative agency based in Los Angeles, California has recently unveiled the Thundertruck, an electric off-roader concept with dashing, futuristic features including bat wing-shaped solar panels.

The company says that the multipurpose EV offers superior on and off-road performance and an entirely new level of versatility and functionality without zero emissions.

The team behind Thundertuck figured that since there aren't charging stations out in the desert, a solar roof to power the vehicle would come in handy. Since the sun is an endless power source, the bat wing-shaped collapsible solar awnings provide the vehicle with the necessary battery energy while also doubling as an auxiliary shade for when you’re camping or fishing.

The 800-horsepower Thundertruck EV boasts a 180 kWh battery, a 400-mile range, and an 800 lb-ft of torque. What's more, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The truck comes in two models, 4x4 and 6x6. The company website states that "Our state-of-the-art TT Range Extender easily converts the Thundertruck into a 6WD monster that quietly delivers unparalleled power and performance."

According to the team, the vehicle design's inspiration came during the pandemic lockdown; "when covid first hit, people were looking for ways to occupy their time. instead of baking bread or making puzzles, we decided to make a new state-of-the-art EV truck. While this was not your typical lockdown activity, our core team had worked in and around the automotive industry for the past 25+ years, so it was something we’re more than qualified to take on."

Being both efficient and green, Thundertruck is an environmentally friendly concept. "It delivers extreme power, torque, handling and utilizes cutting-edge advanced driver assistance systems for optimum safety."