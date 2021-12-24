A New Wind Power Wall Could Produce Over 10,000 KWh a Year

Wind turbines are powerful sources of clean energy that provide cheap reliable energy in many areas. In the past, we have brought you news of this model that can power a home for two days with a single spin and this one that can power 20,000 houses every year.

All this is good but what about wind turbines being installed in busy cities? Your regular run-of-the-mill wind turbines are too bulky for such installations. That's why American designer and entrepreneur Joe Doucet has created an inconspicuous wall of wind turbines that can hide in plain sight and produce over 10,000 kilowatt-hours per year, enough to power a home, according to Fast Company.

"Wind energy has played a key role in helping national grids around the world reduce dependence on fossil fuels to generate energy, but wind turbines for the home have encountered very slow uptake due, in part, to their intrusive physicality," says Doucet's website.

"Designed to be as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, this "kinetic wall" is made up of an array of rotary blades that spin individually, driving a mini generator that creates electricity. The electricity is utilized in the home or business, can be stored in a wall-mounted battery, or can even be fed back into the national grid to provide revenue for the owner."

And aesthetically pleasing it is! We can imagine these walls installed in front of our homes or on the sides of our highways. At the moment, the wall is 8 feet (2.4 meters) tall and 25 feet (7.6 meters) wide, but the design can be adjusted according to the user's needs.

Doucet proposes to do this with a framework made of aluminum, which can then be clad with any lightweight material. The designer has also said he is in talks with manufacturers that could see the product brought to market sooner than expected. Are you ready to have your cities boosted with walls of wind power?