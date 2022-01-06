Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) Inc., is hoping to increase the adoption of electric vehicles by addressing range anxiety that potential users usually have. Its proof-of-concept battery was used to swap the standard one on a Tesla Model S that went 752 miles (1,210 km) on a single charge, a company press release said.

So far, the way the EV industry has tried to address range anxiety is to build up an extensive charging network and increase the pace of charging. However, this does not take into account, the waiting times, longer than advertised durations of recharging, and the real-world charging rates that can be different from the ones advertised, ONE claims in its press release.

Founded in 2020, by Mujeeb Ijaz, a battery systems engineer with over 30 years of experience, ONE wants to radically change the range of EVs with its cost-effective and sustainable battery packs. The one that is swapped on the Tesla Model S takes the same amount of space that the standard fitment on the Tesla but packs twice as much energy.

InsideEVs reported that ONE's battery pack, dubbed Gemini, has an energy capacity of 203kWh as against the 103.9 kWh on the Tesla supplied one. The energy density showed its effectiveness as ONE conducted an on-road trial on the retrofitted Model S in December last year. Traveling at an average speed of 55 mph (88 kph), the car clocked over 752 miles without the need to recharge its battery pack, even as accompanying cars stopped for gas, the company claims in a video shared on YouTube.

A simple battery swap could increase the range of EVs much beyond the Mercedes Benz EQXX Concept that promises a 620-mile range (99 km). In the press release, Ijaz noted that even the highest range electric vehicles do not have the surplus energy to overcome factors such as driving at high speeds, unfavorable weather, mountainous terrain, or even towing trailers. These can account for more than 35 percent increase in consumption and add to inconvenience and anxiety while driving. Under controlled conditions and in an indoor testing environment, the battery pack performed even better and reached 882 miles (1,419 km) at the same speed.

According to The Drive, ONE manages such high ranges by using a dual-energy system in its battery pack. A smaller lithium-iron-phosphate battery serves as a traction battery to do all the heavy lifting but can work only for 150 miles. A larger, also lithium-ion, battery pack serves as a range extender to this traction battery and increases its range by another 600 miles.

We will know more about this as ONE releases its production prototype for the Gemini battery next year.