A Radical New Motorcycle Design Hit the Tracks for the First Time

Earlier in June, we covered how a British company had radically changed the design of a motorcycle to drastically reduce its drag co-efficient. After a few months of work, the concept has finally moved to the tracks, with the company CEO and its chief rider Robert White recently completing the initial trials.

Based out of Northampton in the U.K., White Motorcycle Concepts is pushing the boundaries of what constitutes a conventional motorcycle. First, the company punched a big hole in the center to allow air to pass unhindered through a 'Venturi tunnel', an unheard concept in motorcycle design. In addition to the design change, the team has also modified the powertrain on this bike, switching to an all-electric one.

With eyes all set on the 250 mph (402 kph) mark world record, the team recently began testing the carbon fiber prototype at the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground.

For fans of speed here, if the bike did not appear to be going very fast, it is because it did not. The main aim of the test was to correlate the computation fluid dynamics (CFD) data in real-world conditions. The prototype was powered by a 60V system that produced only 100kW of power. "We are taking a measured and controlled approach to our testing program to ensure no stone is left unturned and given the results we have gained to date my confidence is building all the time that we will be successful,” said CEO Robert White, after the test.

The final version of the bike is expected to sport an 800V system that should produce enough power to smash the world record, the company said in a press release. The company will continue to test for the rest of 2021 and travel to Salar de Uyuni salt flat in Bolivia next summer for the record attempt. Apart from breaking records, the company is also working with industry partners to incorporate their patented technologies in upcoming road bikes.