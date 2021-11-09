A Solar-Powered Camping Pod Turns the Cybertruck into a Futuristic RV

If you're familiar with Tesla and its famous line of EVs, you've probably witnessed the global obsession with the company's all-electric, futuristic pickup truck Cybertruck. The electric pickup has previously made headlines for its range, interior and exterior features, and design, leading to much anticipation, while its release date keeps getting postponed. For the time being, the deliveries are expected to begin sometime around 2022.

While Cybertruck's jarring design is what mainly sets it apart from other electric pickups, it also makes things harder for the recreational add-ons industry. As almost all campers are designed to fit regular pickup truck beds, companies have started developing compatible models.

The latest camper design belongs to a team of industrial designers and engineers from California. The revolutionary FORM camper that is made of carbon fiber is compatible with all truck beds. Its carbon fiber shell enhanced with aluminum honeycomb material offers maximum strength and durability.

FORM is basically a rectangular box that is designed to fit between the sides of pickup beds. This box features a full expansion system that turns the pickup truck into a spacious and comfy home. With 195 square feet (18 square meters) of indoor and outdoor dry space, this camper includes a living area, an indoor/outdoor kitchen, and a bathroom. In addition to high-end appliances and furniture, FORM also features a shower, fridge, and stove inside.

What's more, the camper pod is intricately optimized for an industry-leading lightweight design. At 1000 lbs (453.5 kg), it's the perfect thing to minimize drag. With its solar panels, it can generate 400 watts of electricity for green camping.

With its reverse osmosis water filtration system, the pod can provide 100 gallons of fresh water on 50 gallons of storage. As for the airflow? The pod comes equipped with a fan that can control hot and cold air in accordance with the outside temperature. What more could a camper want from an attachable camping pod?