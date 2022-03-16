Charge Cars, a London-based technology startup, has reimagined the classic 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback into a luxury electric vehicle, by combining a classic design with EV tech.

The company specializes in the development of luxury and high-performance vehicles while preserving their iconic design. Charge Cars is aiming for an emission-free future while giving ultimate performance to epic cars.

The team includes engineers who have gained experience in various motorsport companies such as F1, McLaren Automotive, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Charge Cars has replaced the Mustang’s combustion engine with a 536 horsepower electric motor that has a torque output of 5,532 pound-feet. With that much power, cars can accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kmh) in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 149 mph (239 kmh). With its 62 kWh battery pack, which can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in an hour, the new electric Mustang has a range of 200 miles (322 km).

The company has also worked closely with the leading EV tech company Arrival, tire giant Michelin, and AI racing platform Roborace to bring its products the most advanced technologies and components including motors, power electronics, battery systems, intelligent software, and user interfaces.

The interior of the vehicle is modernized with the addition of digital user interfaces, sleek bucket seats, and various premium touches. The exterior of the vehicle has remained true to the Mustang’s spirit but the usage of in-house lightweight composite panels is minimized and streamlining features were added.

How much will the electric Mustang cost?

Building a new Mustang chassis with an electric drivetrain does not come cheap. Electric Mustang was first announced with a price of around $381,000 in 2019.

"Its price point and workmanship are presumably the reasons why this electric Mustang will make its public debut in the Michelin Supercar Paddock at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed," said The Drive in 2019 when the vehicle was first announced.

Charge Cars’ Electric Mustang is now available for reservation for $80,000 more than the original price, at a starting price of $460,000, while offering a variety of interior and exterior trim options upon request. If you have fallen for this modern legendary monster you should hurry up as there are only 499 of them in total.