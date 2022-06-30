Air New Zealand introduces bunk beds for economy class passengers

If it makes aerophobics feel any better, they will be able to take a nap comfortably on the new bunk beds on flights operated by Air New Zealand, if they can fall asleep.

In a world first, Air New Zealand will start flying Dreamliners starting from 2024, wherein economy class passengers can sleep, sit, or spend time on lay flat beds offered by the company, the company wrote in a press release. Defined as the world's first sleep pods in the sky, the Economy Skynest option will allow passengers to sleep all the way if they prefer to.

Unsurprisingly, the company provides the bunk bed option for every cabin, whether it's the new Business Premier Luxe seat, which includes more space and privacy, or Skynest for economy travelers. The new options including beds are the result of a bunch of feedback provided by the airline's own customers, who asked for a good night's sleep, more space, and comfort.



Skynest beds. Source: Air New Zealand

"New Zealand's location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-longhaul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort, and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested. Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot - they want to hit the ground running," Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said.

"It's a proud moment to finally unveil five years of hard mahi, in what truly is a cabin of possibility. One that will provide customers with options to get some shut eye wherever they're sitting."

A pantry for the economy class

Considering every need of the economy class, the company also revealed its "Sky Pantry" for the Premium Economy and Economy cabins, where customers can graze on some snacks and drink water throughout their flight.

Lastly, the company reportedly used modern fabrics instead of leather, which made them save around one kilogram in weight per Business Premier and Premium Economy seat, and helped them reduce overall carbon emissions. In Premium cabins, they plan on using serviceware that is 20 percent lighter to decrease carbon emissions as well.