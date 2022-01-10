A Busy Airport In Gibraltar Has a Highway Crossing Through Its Runway

In the past, we have brought you articles on the most unique and even on the scariest airports. But so far, it seems we have forgotten one impressive airport which features a highway crossing in the middle of its runway.

The Gibraltar International Airport is located in Gibraltar, a tiny British territory on the southern coast of Spain, as reported by Business Insider. The territory might be just 2.6 square miles (13728 square feet) but it is known worldwide thanks to its airport that features a unique architecture.

In the middle of its runway, the four-lane Winston Churchill Boulevard, the main road leading into and out of Gibraltar, crosses through. How does it work?

Whenever a plane takes off or lands, the road shuts down. As soon as the plane has reached the air or landed properly, the road reopens. This, as you can imagine, creates a ton of traffic.

However, in the past few years, as tourism to the country grows and flights become more prevalent, there has started being increasing pressure to find a solution to this often shut down the highway. Citizens of Gibraltar want a road that does not close for any reason so that traffic can flow smoothly and backups can be avoided.

According to Simple Flying, the airport, that was built in 1939, mostly caters to flights from British Airways and EasyJet to and from the United Kingdom, as well as a few flights from Royal Air Maroc. It is currently owned by the Ministry of Defence which means the organization would likely have to make the decision to change the current highway's configuration.

Highway constructions are expensive time-consuming endeavors so we can see why Gibraltar has tolerated the traffic that comes with their current peculiar roads for so long. Still, with more flights coming in the next few years, it may be time for a change.