Cybertruck is coming in 2023. Here is everything we know so far

Tesla will strengthen its position as the best-selling electric vehicle maker in the world by expanding its lineup with a pickup truck, which is one of the most popular body styles in the U.S.

When Tesla unveiled Cybertruck back in 2019, we were all surprised to see the vehicle with its angular exterior made of stainless steel, which is scratch and dent resistant.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Cybertruck will be ready for mass production in 2023, at the Rodeo Party event in Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory opening, after many delays.

Delayed or not, Cybertruck will come with impressive features as both an electric vehicle and a pickup truck, with up to three electric motors.

Why is Tesla Cybertruck so special?

The electric vehicle maker claims single motor Cybertrucks will go from zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in 6.5 seconds and have a maximum speed of 110 mph (177 kph). The dual-motor Cybertruck will reportedly reach 60 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds and have a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph). And finally the three-motor model, for the ones seeking the ultimate performance seekers, has the power to zero to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while having a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

All three Cybertruck models have an adjustable air suspension, which can levitate the vehicle up to 16 inches (40 cm) from the ground and can be raised or lowered immediately.

The electric pickup truck also has a 35-degree approach and 28-degree departure angles and making the vehicle a formidable off-road machine.

Cybertruck’s towing capacity is also impressive, single motor Cybertrucks have a maximum tow rating of 7,500 pounds (3,400 kg), dual-motor Cybertruck has a maximum tow rating of 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg) and the three motor Cybertrucks have a maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg).

And of course the batteries; while Tesla didn't reveal the size of the batteries Cybertruck's driving range varies with the number of motors. According to Tesla, the single motor model has a range of 250-plus miles, the dual-motor setup has 300-plus miles of range, and the tri-motor setup should travel more than 500 miles on a single charge.

Design changes of Cybertruck

The ones who had the chance to participate in the opening event had the opportunity to see the new design of the Cybertrucks with their own eyes.

But even the ones who laid eyes on the electric pickup truck were not happy about its looks. People claim that Cybertruck’s fit and finish looked bad, its doors being a different color from the rest of the truck, and the entire rear end looks weird on a closer inspection.

The panels that form the roof do not align, everything is bowed, and bent at strange angles, leaving room for massive panel gaps. The roof doesn’t line up with the window weather stripping, which doesn’t line up with the window. But the vehicle has a 6.5-foot cargo bed.

the Cybertruck is still a futuristic design truck, apart from the presence of mirrors, different tires, a front windshield with a modified structure, and a few minor adjustments.

How much is a Tesla Cybertruck?

The rear-wheel-drive single electric motor Cybertruck will have a price tag of $39.900, while dual and three electric motor models are all-wheel-drive models with a price of $49,900 and $69,900 respectively.

We will have to wait and see how the Cybertruck fare in the competition with the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, GM's electric Silverado, and Ford F-150 Lightning.