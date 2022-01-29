Almost All NFTs Created for Free on OpenSea are Spam or Plagiarized

NFTs are so easy and fun to use that even a 12-year-old made millions by selling her art in the form of NFTs.

In October, NFTs were reported to be swallowing up all internet memes while in November they were supposedly mysteriously disappearing. Needless to say, there's been a lot of drama around NFTs and this latest news is no different.

Popular NFT marketplace OpenSea has revealed via Twitter that nearly 80% of NFTs created for free on their platform are either spam or plagiarized.

The system is abused

"We originally built our shared storefront contract to make it easy for creators to onboard into the space," tweeted OpenSea. "However, we've recently seen misuse of this feature increase exponentially. Over 80% of the items created with this tool were plagiarized works, fake collections, and spam."

Imagine the horror of going to OpenSea's digital gallery only to find your own art posted under someone else's domain. To avoid this kind of incident, OpenSea announced on Thursday it would limit how many times a user could create an NFT for free on its platform to 50.

This decision was not well received by the platform's users and triggered a rampage of complaints. This led OpenSea to reverse its move while still claiming it would work hard to deter nefarious users of its platform.

A decision reversed

"In addition to reversing the decision, we’re working through a number of solutions to ensure we support our creators while deterring bad actors," further tweeted OpenSea.

The marketplace also announced it was reviewing these new changes with its users in advance of rolling them out and asked its followers to offer feedback so it may improve its services. The lesson here is that creators seem to be willing to take the chance that their work might be plagiarised as long as they can continue to create new work.

This is a development OpenSea could not have expected and therefore had to learn the hard way through negative feedback. Still, it is now on track to delivering the kind of product its users can rely on and making NFTs more entertaining and accessible than ever.