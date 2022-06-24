An amateur physicist built a fusion reactor at home. This article may help you build your own

In 2020, we brought you news of a former student at Marlborough Boys College in New Zealand attempting to sell a homemade nuclear fusion reactor. Now it seems another tinkerer built a DIY fusion nuclear reactor, this time in New York.
Is a mini fusion reactor possible?
But is such an invention possible? Mark Suppes, a web developer for fashion giant Gucci, believes so and he has been working on it for two years in a warehouse in New York. Impressively enough, it seems he might be getting somewhere.
He is currently the 38th independent amateur physicist in the world to achieve nuclear fusion from a homemade reactor, according to community site Fusor.net.
"I was inspired because I believed I was looking at a technology that could actually work to solve our energy problems, and I believed it was something that I could at least begin to build," Suppes told the BBC.
But is it safe?
Experts argue that devices like Suppes' are no threat at all as they contain no nuclear materials, such as uranium or plutonium.
"There is no chance of any kind of accident with fusion," Neil Calder, communications chief for Iter, a multi-national project dedicated to demonstrating the feasibility of fusion power, told the BBC.
"There's no CO2 pollution, there's no greenhouse gases, you can't use it for proliferation [the spread of nuclear weapons] - it has so many advantages," he said.
Can I make a fusion reactor at home?
The question then becomes: can anyone make these devices at home? The short answer is yes. The long one is that it would require a lot of research and technical know-how.
However, for those wishing to replicate this process, it should be noted that it is not that expensive. Suppes purchased his reactor's parts on eBay with $35,000 of his own money and about $4,000 that he raised on a website that connects artists and inventors with private investors.
Now, the amateur physicist is looking for more people interested in investing in his wild dreams.
"He now has to go out and do what everybody else has to do, which is to convince people to invest in his project - whether its government funding or private funding to carry him through," explained Calder.
And according to Calder that is something that is very likely to happen despite many obstacles.
"I won't say something that puts these guys down, but it's a tricky situation because there is a great deal of money and time and a lot of very experienced scientists working on fusion at the moment," concluded Calder.
"But that does not eliminate other ideas coming from a different group of people."
What do you think of this project? Any plans to build a nuclear reactor of your own?