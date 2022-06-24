An amateur physicist built a fusion reactor at home. This article may help you build your own

In 2020, we brought you news of a former student at Marlborough Boys College in New Zealand attempting to sell a homemade nuclear fusion reactor. Now it seems another tinkerer built a DIY fusion nuclear reactor, this time in New York.

Is a mini fusion reactor possible?

But is such an invention possible? Mark Suppes, a web developer for fashion giant Gucci, believes so and he has been working on it for two years in a warehouse in New York. Impressively enough, it seems he might be getting somewhere.

He is currently the 38th independent amateur physicist in the world to achieve nuclear fusion from a homemade reactor, according to community site Fusor.net.

"I was inspired because I believed I was looking at a technology that could actually work to solve our energy problems, and I believed it was something that I could at least begin to build," Suppes told the BBC.

But is it safe?

Experts argue that devices like Suppes' are no threat at all as they contain no nuclear materials, such as uranium or plutonium.

"There is no chance of any kind of accident with fusion," Neil Calder, communications chief for Iter, a multi-national project dedicated to demonstrating the feasibility of fusion power, told the BBC.