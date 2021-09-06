AMD Filed a Teleportation Patent, But It's Not For Humans

A team of researchers from AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) filed a patent for teleportation, though Star Trek fans shouldn't don their plastic Spoc ears in celebration just yet. The patent doesn't refer to human teleportation, instead, it is focused on the teleportation of qubits, the quantum computing equivalent of the bit in classical computing, a report from Tom's Hardware explains.

The new patent, titled 'Look-ahead teleportation for reliable computation in multi-SIMD quantum processor' was born from the company's recent research into quantum teleportation processes. By focusing on this quantum phenomenon, it aims to improve the efficiency of quantum computing partly by reducing the number of qubits required for any given calculation.

Though Google may have announced that it achieved quantum supremacy in 2019 and China claimed to have the world's most powerful quantum computer, there is still a long journey to go before quantum computing becomes a mainstream, scalable method of computing. One of the greatest obstacles to quantum computing is the fact that quantum states are incredibly unstable. Scalability is especially tricky, as this instability only increases with more qubits are added to a system.

Quantum teleportation

The patent contains several figures and diagrams detailing a quantum architecture that utilizes quantum processing regions, where individual qubits lay idle waiting in line to process data. The new approach aims to improve the stability of quantum computing by using qubit teleportation to reduce the number of qubits required for complex calculations.

By teleporting qubits across processing regions, the method enables workloads to be processed in an "out-of-order" execution method, meaning that idle qubits would be able to execute independently of a previous step being fully processed. Essentially, this would reduce the dependence on having qubits process in sequential order, allowing independent and simultaneous processing.

Though we might not be about to teleport from one point to another in 60's sci-fi fashion, AMD's new patent promises a new quantum computing architecture that is much more stable and efficient, potentially bringing us one step closer to seeing the quantum computing revolution truly soar.