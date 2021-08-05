American Airlines Gives 30 Minutes of In-Flight Tiktok for Free

If you thought flying thousands of feet above the ground in an airplane would save you from the endless doom scrolling of TikTok, you are mistaken.

The video-sharing app is now available for free on select American Airlines flights, and passengers will be able to use the app for up to 30 minutes, according to a press release by the company.

Every American Airlines customer flying on a Viasat-equipped narrowbody aircraft after August 2 will be able to access their TikTok accounts by activating airplane mode, connecting to the “AA-Inflight” signal, and clicking on the TikTok ad that appears on aainflight.com.

You can download the app in-flight for free even if you don't have an account because TikTok doesn't require users to have an account to view videos.

This is not American Airlines's first dive into trials. It also experimented with offering free in-flight messaging through Facebook Messenger and Messenger Kids, and now with TikTok, these trials are American Airlines' way of helping the company "evaluate offerings to ensure the best experience for customers throughout their journey.”

The length of the trial will be determined by the customer's response, so don't expect TikTok to become a permanent fixture aboard American Airlines flights just yet. However, doom scrolling through TikTok videos about your destination or Jeff Bezos might become one of the best in-flight diversions of all time.

You should know that while many of the American Airline's fleet appears to be narrow-body, planes like the Boing 787 are not, and even if a flight offers Wi-Fi, it may not be from Viasat; so keep these in mind if you're someone who likes to plan their flights around watching TikTok videos.

The TikTok initiative from American Airlines is one of the latest among airlines that are trying to rekindle interest in flying after the pandemic wreak havoc on the travel industry.

United Airlines, for example, has been upgrading its fleet as well with tech options, allowing customers to pre-order in-flight snacks and beverages online up to five days before their planned trip, claiming to be the "first and only" carrier to offer this service to economy passengers, and adding planes that support BlueTooth audio for the in-seat displays, which takes care of one of the most annoying things about long flights — not being able to use your Bluetooth headphones!