Anonymous allegedly gained access to the Kremlin’s CCTV system

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the global hacker group Anonymous waged a cyberwar aimed at sabotaging President Vladimir Putin's government.

Now, an unconfirmed report alleges that Anonymous gained access to the Russian government's CCTV cameras.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, April 6, AnonymousTV states that "hackers (@Thblckrbbtworld) who operate [on] behalf of #Anonymous gained access to the Kremlin CCTV system."

The user quotes the Anonymous group as saying, "we won't stop until we reveal all of your secrets. You won't be able to stop us. "Now we're inside the castle, Kremlin."

Alongside the post is a video — yet to be independently verified — of surveillance footage showing Russian officials from their own CCTV cameras.

Hacker reports on the rise after Russia invasion

This is one of several reports to come out of hacker groups associated with the collective Anonymous taking action against Russia as part of the wider information war taking part since Russia sent its forces into Ukraine.

Shortly after the start of the conflict, Russia's parliament passed a 'fake news' law that censors the country's news organizations. Anyone found guilty of disseminating false information about the Russian forces, according to criteria put forward by Russia's parliament, faces a fine of 1.5 million rubles ($14,035) or a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

In that context, the Anonymous group's exploits provide an enticing narrative for anyone wanting to see an end to the conflict, but it can be difficult to verify the veracity of the claims made in these reports.

Last month, for example, a group called Network Battalion 65 or 'NB65' announced that it had hacked Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, and that it had taken control of the country's spy satellites. Russia was quick to deny this claim, with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeting that "the information published by these fraudsters and petty swindlers is false. All our space control centers operate as usual."

A more recent report by The Independent states that Anonymous leaked 900,000 emails uncovering 20 years of communications between Russian officials. Hackers linked to Anonymous also allegedly targeted transport infrastructure to slow down Russian troop deployment and reportedly infiltrated state streaming services to show footage of the war in Ukraine.