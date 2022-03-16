Deja vu! Another Evergreen ship runs aground. This time in the U.S.

Ever Forward, another cargo ship managed by Evergreen Marine Corp has run aground on Sunday at the Chesapeake Bay after departing from the port of Baltimore in the U.S., Business Insider reported.

It was about a year ago, that Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking international cargo traffic for six days, before it could be refloated again. The traffic jam that resulted ended up costing global trades up to $9 billion a day while also putting higher pressure on the supply chains that were already strained due to the pandemic, ABC News reported.

How Ever Forward isn't Ever Given

The 1,096-foot Ever Forward was headed for Norfolk in Virginia and left the port of Baltimore, before it ran aground.

Get more updates on this story and more with The Blueprint, our daily newsletter: Sign up here for free.

It is unlikely that Ever Forward will cause troubles on a scale similar to Ever Given primarily because the latter had blocked the Suez Canal, the bottleneck of the world's most efficient water transport route between the East and the West. If not for the Suez Canal, ships have to take longer routes along the coast of Africa. Ever Forward has run aground in Craighill Channel, which is outside the main navigation corridor.

This basically means that Ever Forward isn't blocking any traffic even as it stays in the ground, as compared to Ever Given that had held back over 400 ships during its short stay on the ground, Business Insider reported.

Finding a way to refloat the vessel

The ship is now in about 25 feet of water but U.S Coast Guard isn't sure why it ran aground

Advertisement

A team of experts boarded the vessel on Monday to inspect the vessel and have found no damage to the vessel or any trace of pollution due to the grounding of the cargo carrier. The parent company, Evergreen is arranging divers to inspect the ship underwater after which efforts will be made to refloat the vessel, in collaboration with the local authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard hasn't provided a timeline for when the ship would be afloat again even as it has instructed other ships to reduce their speeds in Ever Forward's vicinity.

In the case of Ever Given, experts had commented that it could be weeks before the ship would be afloat again but the job was completed in less than a week. Ever Forward may not receive the same express treatment since it isn't in the Suez Canal. For the near future, the Hong-Kong registered Ever Forward, which has barely been in service for two years, remains aground.