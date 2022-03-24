Here's how to keep your laptop secure with the best antivirus software

The majority of us keep our crucial data stored on our laptops: our financial records, future goals, an entire photo album, and a video library, sales statistics for the firm that we work for, and so on. What you don't want is for someone else to obtain unauthorized access to it, or, more crucially, to all of the data contained within it. For that, there are a few simple steps to take and the finest software out there to keep your data secure in the background. To help you achieve the ultimate security for your digital data, we listed the best software, and a few steps to take to keep your data safe.

Firstly, let’s see what you can do without additional software help.

1. Require a password when logging in

Just to make sure to keep people away from easily accessing your important data, you should set a password that is hard to guess. Even hard to remember, if possible.

2. Use a password-protected screen saver

You also need to make sure that when you leave your computer on and alone, your screen saver that requires a password is there to protect you.

3. Encrypt your hard drive

To prevent any thief, remove your hard drive and read the files directly; and make sure to encrypt your hard drive in order to protect your data from any sort of physical attacks.

4. Backup your data

From any type of cyber attack or getting your laptop stolen, you need to back up your files to protect what you hold dear. You can prefer a local backup or cloud backup for that.

Advertisement

5. Keep your system and software up to date

Another great thing to do is to keep your laptop malware-free is to not download random files from not-so-trusted websites and to keep your software up to date.

6. Add webcam cover

A webcam cover can protect your privacy as hackers might turn on your camera to spy on you and violate your privacy.

7. Use a virtual private network

VPNs are no news for us but there is still a majority that is not using these services. The VPN can encrypt the traffic between you and the VPN server making it impossible for people on the same network to track what you are doing.

After you are done with these steps, the only thing left to do is to protect your laptop from harmful software and any type of viruses that can mess up all the data and systems you have.

Advertisement

And for that, here are the best antivirus software for you.

McAfee simplifies internet security so you can safely bank, shop, browse, and connect. From any device, you may use powerful tools like Dark Web Monitoring and an automatic Secure VPN, and you'll get a consistent experience that meets you anywhere.

McAfee Secure VPN is now fully automated and incorporated into McAfee Online Protection, eliminating the need to download a separate app and making it easier than ever to safeguard your personal information while traveling. You may protect your credit card and personal information from prying eyes by encrypting your internet traffic. Secure VPN protects your privacy when you make payments, manage investments, or simply browse the web.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus shields Windows PCs from a wide range of online threats. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus delivers you the most advanced technologies to forecast, prevent, detect, and remediate the latest cyber threats with automatic updates and upgrades.

Advertisement

Antivirus Plus provides network-based security, prevents the exploitation of system vulnerabilities, and detects and blocks assaults on your devices, all while keeping your sensitive data safe. It protects PCs in real-time against all types of viruses and ransomware, as well as phishing and online fraud while buying and browsing. It also includes a Secure VPN for total online security.

Avast Business Antivirus Pro provides all of the features of Avast Antivirus, as well as additional data security features. Avast antivirus integrates four real-time shields to provide comprehensive protection against today's threats: File Shield, Web Shield, Email Shield, and Behavioral Shield. SecureLine VPN ensures a secure connection on any network, whether it's your home network or public Wi-Fi. It encrypts all data, anonymizes browsing, secures uploads and downloads, and hides emails, logins, messages, and credit card information. You can keep your computer working smoothly while keeping your data secure. Avast checks your browsers for negatively rated addons, extensions, search engines, and toolbars, allowing you to swiftly disable or delete them.

Advertisement

Avast Business Antivirus is the world's fastest antivirus, with the world's largest threat detection network at its core. Threats change all the time, and due to Avast's machine learning and the world's largest threat detection network, our security keeps up with them, swiftly detecting new threats and keeping you secure. It can effortlessly safeguard your device from the latest risks by closely monitoring the behavior of all running apps and stepping in to stop a program immediately. With real-time updates given by the world's largest sensor network, its anti-spam service is always running to keep your inbox clean. It accelerates the scanning process by integrating scans for malware, software updates, network issues, new features, and performance concerns, and it displays the results along with tools and suggestions for resolving them.

Advertisement

Webroot Internet Security is a cloud-based security solution that protects your computer against the newest viruses, phishing scams, and cyber attacks without slowing it down or interfering with other apps or software.

It constantly evaluates and classifies billions of programs, files, webpages, and other items so you can safely bank, shop, and surf the web. Webroot takes seconds to install, and its rollback technology restores infected devices to their original state. Webroot searches the internet in real-time to protect you from phishing, ransomware, and other malicious attempts to steal your money and personal information. You may also take advantage of automatic updates to the most recent product versions, which means you won't have to bother about installing upgrades.

Norton 360 Deluxe includes 50GB of safe PC cloud backup and Secure VPN for your devices, as well as complete virus protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, Android, or iOS devices. Password Manager, Parental Controls, SafeCam, which alerts you and prohibits illegal access to your PC's webcam, and Dark Web Monitoring, which monitors and notifies you if it detects your personal information on the dark web, are among the extra features. Norton 360 includes bank-grade encryption to help keep your information such as passwords and bank data secure and private while browsing anonymously and securely over public Wi-Fi.

Advertisement

AVG Ultimate is a comprehensive collection of AVG's antivirus, tuneup, anti-tracking, and VPN software. You may either enhance one device or secure and optimize up to ten with Ultimate's multi-device solution. It guards against ransomware, spyware, and other malware, as well as hackers, with powerful real-time security. To improve the speed and performance of your device, AVG Ultimate can help you free up disk space, identify and remove hidden duplicate files, and eliminate low-quality photos. You may also disguise your online activities from hackers, spies, your ISP, advertising, and even the government by using the quick and simple VPN and automated anti-track features.

Interesting Engineering is a participant of the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and various other affiliate programs, and as such there might be affiliate links to the products in this article. By clicking the links and shopping at partner sites, you do not only get the materials you need but also are supporting our website.