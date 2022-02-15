A new apocalypse jacket could help you survive the next doomsday

Doomsday might not be near but global warming is definitely going to bring some extreme situations.

Are you prepared to tackle the many challenges of climate change?

One jacket launched on January 27, 2022, might help you do just that and even cope with "black lava, flash fires, and chemical erosion."

A jacket fit for the apocalypse and everything in between

The jacket is made by UK-based Vollebak and it comes with some pretty impressive features. For starters, it is built with a material originally invented in the late 1950s by Dr. Carl Marvel for NASA’s Apollo program, according to NASA.

Although speaking of the apocalypse may bring up scenarios of the Marvel Universe, this Dr. Marvel had no relation to the creator of the famed superhero series. That does not make the material less noteworthy or sturdy.

Dr. Marvel created a material called polybenzimidazole (PBI), a fiber that Vollebak describes as having "exceptional thermal and chemical stability." According to the apparel maker, it "can retain its integrity after it is exposed to high heat, chemicals, and abrasion and won’t stiffen and crack, unlike other fire-retardant materials."

Vollebak further describes it as "insanely fireproof" and "tough enough to survive in space." It was after all made for astronauts.

The jacket's design was also inspired by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2021 "Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse" report and although we believe a zombie apocalypse is unlikely to ever really happen the report does rightfully state that: “if you’re prepared for a zombie apocalypse, you’re prepared for pretty much anything."

The jacket's hood was further based on a design made for the US Air Force in the 1950s. It allows the wearer to seal off their entire face apart from an air hole for breathing, providing extra protection when you need your precious facial features to be out of harm's way.

23 pockets

The jacket is also equipped with 23 pockets that even line its sleeves. These can be used to carry all the items you would need to survive a doomsday scenario or can be filled with extra insulation to keep you warm in the most extreme of temperatures.

Need somewhere to lay your weary head in all this chaos? No worries, the jacket transforms into a sleeping bag. But perhaps its most compelling feature is that it is actually comfortable to wear.

Finally, the jacket is made to hide dirt so feel free to take it camping or on any other trip where you get dirty. There is one drawback to the jacket and that is its steep price of $1295.

Still, if you consider that it may be the only thing to protect you in the case of a zombie apocalypse, it may be worth the price. But what if that scenario never occurs?

"In the event that there is no zombie apocalypse, this is still one of the strongest and most fireproof jackets ever built. We don’t know of any other commercial pieces of clothing where the main material can survive re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and black lava," states Vollebak.

The jacket started shipping on February 2 20222 which means you can get your hands on one right now.