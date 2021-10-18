We have Apple's new iPhones, but there's more to come this year.

Apple revealed new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, new AirPods, a new processor (the M1 Pro and M1 Max), and much more during the company's "Unleashed" webcast, which streamed on October 18 at 1:00 PM EDT on the firm's YouTube channel (featured below).

The 14-inch MacBook Pro will start at $1,999, and the 16-inch model will sell at an initial price of $2,999, starting next week. So strap yourselves in for more consumer technology.

Apple's new MacBook Pro

Apple's new MacBook Pro is officially in the public eye. It comes in 14- and 16-inch models, and features a thermal design that cools faster. The 16-inch model weighs 4.7 lbs (2.13 kg), and is 16.8-mm thick, whereas the 14-inch model is 15-mm thick, and weighs just 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg). The new keyboard features physical keys instead of a Touch Bar, which is something a lot of people wanted. The SD Card slot, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI port are also there, and the MacBook Pro even comes with a headphone jack, in addition to two more Thunderbolt ports on the reverse side.

The MacBook Pro. Source: Apple / YouTube

New MacBook Pro users will also be able to use MagSafe charging, allowing for an easier recharge process. And the MacBook Pro XDR display features slimmer bezels, in addition to 7.7 million pixels, with 5.9 million more pixels on the 14-inch model. With 120Hz, it also adapts to motion in the content you consume, leading to a more fluid experience. It also has an adjustable refresh rate, with a Liquid Retina XDR display that employs micro-LED technology, supporting brighter colors and more contrast.

The two new MacBook Pros provide 1080p resolution, and use a 4-element lens, which means higher-quality images in low light environments.

Apple unveils M1 Pro and M1 Max processors

Apple debuted the M1 Pro chip during its Monday event, designed to power the next-gen MacBook Pro laptops. The M1 Pro represents a substantial breakthrough, offering 200GB/sec of memory bandwidth, with a maximum of 32GB of unified memory. The new chip features 33.7 billion transistors, which is twice that of the M1. It also offers eight high-performance cores, with two efficiency cores. This means a performance enhanced by 70%. The M1 Pro is a 16-core GPU, which is eight more than the earlier M1, and this should double performance for high-resolution graphics.

Advertisement

The M1 Max, with several critical features. Source: Apple / YouTube

Apple also unveiled another huge chip upgrade: the M1 Max. This offers 400 GB/sec bandwidth, with up to 64GB of unified memory. The M1 Max features a 32-core GPU, providing four times the graphics performance of its predecessor. This also means video encoding speeds twice that of earlier systems. Apple claims this will also enable programmers to code faster, in addition to editing videos at quicker speeds. With new Core ML optimizations, Apple's machine-learning technology is three to 20 times faster. Of course, new apps are being released in conjunction with the Pro. These include Final Cut Pro, and other Universal Apps, like Adobe Premiere Pro, Davinci Resolve, and Cinema 4D.

The new devices come in five colors. Source: Apple / YouTube

Apple introduces 'the voice plan,' HomePod Mini, new AirPods

Apple kicked off its event with a new voice plan, which works for one person only, and is compatible with Siri on any Apple device. In essence, the new service is a way for Apple to offer music support on its new HomePod Mini, which comes in several new colors. These include yellow, orange, blue, white, and black. The event displayed multiple scenes of HomePod Minis to encourage consumers to buy more than one.

Advertisement

The new AirPods appear and work much like earlier versions of the AirPod Pro devices. Source: Apple / YouTube

The new Airpods resemble earlier editions of the AirPods Pro, and so does the case for them. The novel listening devices come with "spatial audio" to deliver a low distortion driver capable of managing low- and high-end audio. Notably, the new AirPods are sweat- and water-resistant, which means they're good for runs and other excessive activities. You can also tune the audio in real-time, which was a feature previously available only for AirPods Pro. The new listening devices can support up to six hours of listening without recharge, and a single battery case can do up to four consecutive full charges (it also has wireless charging).

The AirPods 3's initial selling price is $179, and comes with improved touch controls, a novel sensor, and will last up to 30 hours in combined power with the battery case.

Advertisement

Apple's new MacBook Pros, and rumors of a new processor

For nearly all of 2021, leakers have whispered about the possibility of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, so these were expected. They may not use a Touch Bar, but instead, we could see a new SD card slot and HDMI port. And Apple could also reveal a brand-new processor to power the two new devices: an M1X, although the final name might change. There's much on the itinerary for today, and for the rest of the year in Apple devices. It's also likely that Apple will release the macOS Monterey, which is an iterative update capable of increasing the interoperability of your various Apple devices.

This was a developing story and was regularly updated as new information became available.