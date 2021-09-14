Apple Finally Disclosed Everything About the iPhone 13

It's happened. Apple debuted the iPhone 13 on Tuesday after a seemingly endless list of leaks and rumors, but this time they proved closer to the mark than we typically expect, according to a live stream of the event on Apple's YouTube channel that aired at 1:00 PM EDT.

Time to strap in.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in five colors, inclugin pink. Source: Apple / YouTube

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

After nearly every other device, Apple finally debuted the new phone. It has a lot in common with the iPhone 12, including a ceramic shield display, and straight edges. But the camera array was substantially shifted, into a diagonal arrangement. This isn't exactly a huge leap forward when it comes to innovation. But it's also just an iPhone, so maybe not too surprising.

The notch isn't quite as big, and the new phone comes in five colors: blue, red, black, white, and the new one, pink!

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have novel displays capable of 28% higher brightness than the last model. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the new model includes a 6-core CPU, in addition to a 4-core GPU. Apple also touted this CPU as the fastest of any phone on the market. The cameras use next-gen image signal processing to coordinate and optimize the most advanced dual-camera system ever installed in an Apple phone. The 12MP sensor is larger to enable more light to enter, with a sensor-shift stabilization initially introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro Max slated for both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

There's even a dark area-friendly ultrawide camera function. iPhone 12's battery life wasn't satisfying for many. This is ostensibly why Apple made the iPhone 13 mini with 1.5 hours more battery life. Similarly, the iPhone 13 might last up to 2.5 times longer than the iPhone 12.

Advertisement

The A15 processor is included in the new products, which goes for $600 (iPhone mini), and $799 for the iPhone 13. The new model also has more storage, with 128GB available this time around. You can also order 256GB and 512GB models. And, of course, Apple said trade-in deals will cut some of the hefty prices off of nabbing a new iPhone with your old one. As predicted, Apple is introducing ProMotion displays for the Pro variant, and it can scale from 10Hz to 120Hz, depending on what kind of immersion you want.

The iPhone 13 has incredible diagonal cameras. Source: Apple / YouTube

Apple's iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6

Apple kicked off its product announcement phase of the event with the new iPad, iPad 9. The new A13 Bionic chip is included, with a 20% faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine — roughly 3 times faster than Chromebook, and up to 6 times faster than Android comparables.

Advertisement

It comes with a 12 MP camera, which is apt, since kids typically receive a tablet before their first "computer" these days. The new iPad supports the first-gen Apple pencil and is compatible with

Crucially the new iPad comes with iPadOS 15 installed, and it starts at $329 for the 64GB model and $299 for the education package. This means the iPad 9 will soon flood schools around the world. Orders start now, with availability beginning next week. Apple also announced a new iPad Mini 6, coming in starlight, pink, purple, and space gray.

The new iPad Mini is far more versatile, used in emergencies around the world. "We're giving iPad Mini a huge set of updates," said the presenting member of Apple. The new iPad Mini comes in four colors and features a new liquid retinal display that's 8.3 inches across. The iPad Mini also comes with a USB-C port, up to 10 times faster than earlier models. Since the iPad Mini screen is edge-to-edge, Touch ID was moved to the top-of-screen location. Critically, the iPad Mini also comes with an improved neural engine.

Advertisement

It starts at $499 today, and it will ship next week with Wi-Fi and cellular service.

The Apple Watch Series 7

Apple then turned to the Apple Watch, which includes a new fall detection feature, just in case you fall gloriously off of your bike. Called the Series 7, the new Apple Watch has a display that's 20% larger than Series 6, with 1.7-mm borders. That's 40% thinner than 2020's Apple Watch. The Series 7 will sell for $399 starting this fall, with the Apple Watch Series 3 at $199, and the Apple Watch SE at $279. Notably, the Series 7 also has WR50 water resistance, and it can charge roughly 33% faster than earlier models.

Sadly, this is still just an "all-day" battery, which means this isn't a watch made for you to leave society behind for days or weeks or longer. But this makes sense. It's Apple. They're not exactly known for supporting people going off the grid.

Advertisement

Speaking of society, Apple Watch also comes with expanded Apple Fitness Plus features, including a subscription service extension to include six countries. Sadly, fifteen countries won't have the service until this fall, once subtitles are ready (imagine reading subtitles while exercising).

We will have four iterations, as usual, for the iPhone 13 lineup. There's the Pro and Pro Max, the Mini, and the conventional, or regular model. Higher-end iPhones should include an LPTO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display, which is a low-power variant of the OLED screen that enables a modular refresh rate.

Naturally, the new iPhone's processors will be even faster than the iPhone 12, and the MagSafe charging system will likely be adjusted, with the potential for novel storage options. The camera will be upgraded, with novel improvements made in Portrait and HDR video. Oh, and don't forget: astrophotography.

Advertisement

This was a developing article about Apple's iPhone 13 debut and was regularly updated.