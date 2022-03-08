Apple debuted a suite of new devices on Tuesday, March 8, including an iPhone SE, according to the live stream from the Big Tech firm's YouTube channel.

Crucially, the new iPhone SE comes with 5G capability.

You heard that right.

Naturally, Apple was expected to debut a full suite of new devices, along with the iPhone SE — including a new MacBook Air (featuring a novel M2 chip), and a hybrid machine called the "Mac Studio" — rumored to be a "mostly aluminum" device that "could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Notably for concerned is that the iPhone SE unveiled Tuesday marks Apple's second phone debut since the company introduced new privacy policies in early 2021. It was a decision that cut $278 billion from four big tech firms, but a welcome one among privacy proponents. In practice, this is when you open a new app on your iPhone and Apple gives you the choice to ask the app not to track your activity. While the iPhone 13 was released in September 2021 with 5G capability, coverage has been rolling out gradually among the carriers — which means the new iPhone SE could represent the first meaningful port of Apple's new privacy policies to the new, 5G world.

Apple's newly debuted iPhone SE will sell for $429, and preorders will start on Friday, with shipments beginning on March 18.

The new iPhone SE comes with a home button, featuring Touch ID. Source: Apple / YouTube

Apple's new iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip and 5G

Apple's new iPhone SE comes with a home button, and the A15 Bionic chip — the same one included in the iPhone 13. That's a substantial boost over previous models, putting the tip of the edge of smart processing under your thumb. In the live event, the Big Tech firm said that it had added more users to its iPhone 13 lineup than the last 5 launches, and the new iPhone SE was made to build on this growth.

The new iPhone SE's GPU is 2.2 times faster than the iPhone 8. Source: Apple / YouTube

The iPhone SE features a 6-core CPU, and its processor is 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8. This is much faster than you think. With a 4-core GPU, the processor is 2.2 times speedier than the iPhone 8. The new small smartphone comes with a 16-core Neural Engine, designed to help the little device punch through machine learning tasks at 15.8 trillion operations per second. That's a lot, and 26 times the number of operations that the iPhone 8 could solve.

For packaging, expect the new iPhone SE in the classic Product Red, Starlight White, and Midnight Blue. It has a 4.7-inch screen comprised of the toughest glass ever used in a smartphone (or so Apple claims). This is the same glass used in the iPhone 13, and 13 Pro. And, of course, we're getting that essential signature of the SE series: the home button, but with Touch ID. As if to sweeten the deal, Apple added better battery life — and 5G service.

A quick tour of everything the new iPhone SE includes. Source: Apple / YouTube

Apple's iPhone SE is $429, and shipping on March 18

The new Apple iPhone SE also features a 12MP camera that can accomplish computational photography, leveraging Deep Fusion to optimize both texture and hard-to-capture detail. For case-by-case adjustments, Smart HDR is available. Apple also cut the outer plastic wrap, instead employing recycled materials to manufacture the latest high-tech communications device.

If all of this sounds perfect to you, you won't have to wait long.

Apple's latest iPhone SE will sell for $429, a jump from $399 of the current iPhone SE model. For the new one, you can preorder on Friday, with shipments starting on March 18.

Apple's new privacy policies are coming to 5G

This comes a month after a Markets Insider report revealed that several major social media companies — including Twitter, Facebook, and others — lost a combined $278 billion in the wake of Apple's privacy policy changes, made in April 2021. These significantly limited the tracking abilities of digital advertisers, putting a major roadblock in advertising revenue for digital platforms.

The flip side of user privacy - finally allowed iPhone users to opt-out of data sharing, which had the potential to reshape the structure of digital reality on a fundamental level. Now that we know how much all of that data was worth, Apple's new devices represent the first in the modern infosphere that focuses on user privacy, instead of serving as a hub for hundreds of downloaded apps to monetize all user data. And now, with 5G capability included in Apple's full suite of new smartphone offerings, it looks like the next generation of civil communications technology will have a fresh start that puts consumer concerns in a more central position.

This was a developing story and was regularly updated as new information became available.