Apple Is Scanning Every Single iPhone for Images of Child Sexual Abuse

The world is changing, fast.

Apple has revealed plans to scan all iPhones in the United States for images of child sexual abuse, at once drawing praise from child protection groups, while also raising serious concerns about entrusting private information to systems that are not exactly subject to public consent (since smartphones are essential in modern society), potentially leading to a new sphere of legitimized surveillance on ordinary citizens, according to a blog post on Apple's official website.

Apple's new tool will scan images and encrypted messages for signs of child sexual abuse

Called "neuralMatch," the new tool will scan every image before its uploaded to iCloud, and, if it finds a suggestive match, a real-life human will review it. If they decide it qualifies as child pornography, then the user's account will be automatically disabled, the company will disable the user's account, and a notification will be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an initial report from NPR. Crucially, Apple will also scan encrypted messages (presumably stored on one's phone or sent) for signs of sexually explicit content, as a preventative measure against child abuse, and, understandably, this alarmed staunch privacy advocates.

Notably, the new detection tool will only flag images that the company's database already has stored away as "known" child pornography. Parents who take pictures of their children in, say, a bathtub, are probably not in any danger. But researchers warn that the image-matching tool — which does not literally "see" images, and only makes approximations of what is or isn't illegal based on mathematical "fingerprints" — might open the door for insidious motives, whether they come from Apple, the government, or any associated party. For example, a top cryptography researcher from Johns Hopkins University named Matthew Green has said that Apple's new neuralMatch system isn't fool-proof. In fact, the system, despite its noble intentions, might easily be used to frame innocent iPhone users.

This could work by sending a seemingly innocent image created to activate the tool's matching function, and flag a harmless user as a sexual abuser of children. "Researchers have been able to do this pretty easily," said Green of how simple it is to trick systems like Apple's neuralMatch, in the NPR report. In case it isn't obvious, "child sexual abuser" and "sexual predator" are extremely stigmatizing accusations that even the most well-behaved citizens could spend a lifetime trying to shake off. Not only from their publicly shared records and social media, but from the court of public opinion. In other words: It should go without saying that catching predators is important.

But at what cost?

Apple assuming the right to monitor all photos on an iPhone, not just the ones that actually are the "fingerprints" of a sexual predator, puts a lot of control in the company's hands, which seems to contradict the firm's own assertions about how it should interact with law enforcement.

This is developing news about a substantial expansion of Apple's powers of surveillance over ordinary citizens, framed with noble intentions, so be sure to check in with us for more developments.