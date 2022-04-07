Apple's big developer's conference is slated for June. Will we see iOS 16?

Apple announced on Tuesday, April 5, that its 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 6 - 10.

In a press statement, the tech giant also mentioned that the event will be free for all developers to join.

The conference will once again be a virtual event, though Apple also plans to host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 where they will be able to watch the keynote together.

Previous WWDC events have showcased big new OS updates alongside new apps for Apple devices, and the company has occasionally unveiled new hardware at the show.

Will we see iOS 16 and macOS 13?

Apple will likely hold an online keynote on June 6, the first day of WWDC, where it will reveal its latest OS updates, including anything from iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, to watchOS 9.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California with thousands of developers and Apple employees attending. After the pandemic began, the tech company made the conference a virtual event, while aiming to stick to its roots as an exercise in community-building.

"At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.

"In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible," they added. "We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

New hardware could make an appearance

Though WWDC is typically focused on software, and hardware announcements have become increasingly rare in recent years, Apple may reveal something new, as it is reportedly working on a "Mac Studio," the company's most high-end PC to date, and it also recently revealed its latest iPhone SE with 5G capabilities. In a newsletter post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently wrote that Apple plans to introduce its latest Mac model in May or June, meaning the timing would be right for a reveal at WWDC.

One thing that is for sure is that at this year's event, Apple's annual Swift Student Challenge will also take place as part of what the company is calling a "truly global event." Students can now submit their Swift Playground to the Swift Student Challenge any time before the deadline on April 25, and winners will receive a special WWDC 2022 prize, including a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program. Not only that, but Apple will also provide its customary information sessions and learning labs for developers to learn the new features and software updates it introduces at the start of its big conference.