Apple's iPhone SE 3 Is Reportedly Launching in 2022. And It Might Feature 5G

If buying a phone is a less-is-more proposition, you're in for a surprise.

Apple's new iPhone SE 3 will likely launch in a few months, offering brand enthusiasts a less pricey alternative to the mainstream features of the iPhone 13 as soon as the first quarter of 2022, according to an initial press release from TrendForce, a Taiwan-based research firm.

This means the next affordable iPhone could be in your hands in January, February, or March.

Apple's iPhone SE 3 may feature an A15 processor

"The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones," wrote TrendForce in the release. "Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units." Since the iPhone SE was initially revealed in April 2020, a more likely debut deadline for the iPhone SE 3 might be the end of 2022's first quarter — potentially when Apple also reveals the Mac mini, iPad Pro, and a new iMac 27, according to Gizmodo. Back in October 2021, a display analyst named Ross Young said Apple would name its forthcoming iPhone SE model the "iPhone SE Plus," despite featuring the same 4.7-inch (12-cm) display as the earlier variant.

But now, Young thinks Apple plans to release a larger iPhone SE 3 in 2024, featuring a larger 6.1-inch (15.5-cm) display, with a hole-punch camera. In the past, the mobile phone juggernaut has used the "Plus" name to describe devices with larger screen sizes, before it pivoted to "Pro Max" from the iPhone 8 onward. It could be that Apple wants to revive the term but for a different use, which of course would muddy the semantics for people who decide to track its naming conventions back through the years (and decades). Putting naming aside, the iPhone SE 3 (or, as it might be dubbed, Plus) will likely feature 5G connectivity, and use the same A15 processor present in the new iPhone 13.

The next iPhone SE could come with 5G connectivity

The screen will be 4.7 inches (12 cm), and use an LCD panel, instead of switching to the OLED or mini-LED. The Home button will probably still be there, which is great for the right kind of people. But for others, it may feel outdated. Potentially selling for $399, the iPhone SE will offer Apple customers much of the same experience as higher-end iPhones, but without gutting your wallet.

And this price holds with 5G connectivity, the SE might join a small club of less pricey phones with 5G. There's not much else to say about the forthcoming iPhone SE successor, but, building on the dual-camera setup, along with several upgrades for the iPhone SE (namely, the underwhelming 3G of RAM and 64-GB of storage), could rock some minimalists' worlds. We'll keep our eyes open for any new leaks or releases on the forthcoming iPhone SE 3. And, of course, when it debuts, we'll be all over it with fresh photos, a review of its final specs, and plenty of pictures to reveal the new flavors.