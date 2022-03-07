Apple’s March 8 Announcement: What to expect from the big reveal

Rumors are flying around in anticipation of Apple's big announcement event tomorrow.

The big tech firm announced last week on Twitter that it will livestream its upcoming event on March 8 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. ET).

Apple might reveal a new Mac model tailored for professionals called "Mac Studio" at its "peek performance" event, as well as a 7K screen, a new iPhone SE, and new iPad, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The new 'Mac Studio' series for professionals?

Little is known, of course, about the rumored Mac Studio. However, if the rumors are true and it is revealed during Apple's event, it will be Apple's most powerful Mac to date. 9to5Mac says its insider sources revealed it will come in two models and that one of the rumored models will feature the M1 Max chip used in the 2021 MacBook Pro, while the other will contain an even stronger Apple silicon chip that is more powerful than the M1 chip.

In a newsletter post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently wrote that Apple plans to introduce multiple new Macs in 2022, lending credence to the rumor.

Apple could reveal a new 7K screen

The Apple-centric publication also reported that the company is developing a high-end 7K monitor, also aimed at professionals, called "Apple Studio Display".

If the rumors are true, the new screen would likely be a replacement, or an upgrade, to Apple's Pro Display XDR, and it would likely be marketed alongside Apple's new 'Mac Studio'. The high-end display and new Mac likely won't come cheap, as they will be catered to professionals requiring their devices to run the latest high-end software.

New iPad Air and iPhone SE's are likely to make an appearance

The most unsurprising rumors are related to the new additions to Apple's existing iPad Air and more affordable iPhone SE lineup. In a separate article, 9to5Mac explains that the new iPhone SE 3 is expected to be revealed at the new event. Though the design is expected to be the same, it will include support for 5G connectivity as well as the new A15 Bionic chip, which powers the iPhone 13.

The company is also rumored to be working on the iPad Air 5, meaning it could make an appearance at the event tomorrow. The new model would also likely feature the A15 Bionic chip, 5G support. According to Tom's Guide, the new iPad is also likely to feature a 12MP ultra-wide selfie cam supporting Apple's auto-framing Center Stage feature, which follows the user around the room if they move away from their device.

All of this comes hot on the heels of Samsung's announcement of its GalaxyBook 2 Pro series at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, last week. Those devices may just convince a few Apple diehards to make the change back to Microsoft, meaning Apple will have to bring its game to tomorrow's big event. Stay posted for the latest updates tomorrow.