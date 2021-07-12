Architects Create 100% Self-Sufficient Floating Mobile Campus for Manhattan

The pandemic has ushered in a new era of sustainability and awareness of the environment. And one architecture firm 3deluxe has decided to build a project according to these new values in Manhattan, a city that is overcrowded and in desperate need of more space.

3deluxe was commissioned by New-York based organization #WeThePlanet (WTP) to build a sustainable campus that is aligned with nature and is people-friendly. 3deluxe, therefore, conceived of this impressive floating mobile campus that is 100 percent self-sufficient, generating itself all the energy and water it needs.

“After the shock of the pandemic and the social polarization of recent years, there is a longing for positive change. It is time for architecture and urbanism to take a more ambitious approach to humanize our living environment,” said Dieter Brell, Creative Director of 3deluxe in a press statement.

The campus will be a communicative platform that protects "all life on land and sea while advancing the frontier of design," according to 3deluxe.

#WeThePlanet believes that buildings should give back as much as they take. Therefore, the floating campus will use the latest technologies for air cleansing along with algae wind farms, photovoltaics, marine power plants, and bioreactors to ensure that the structure generates as little emissions as possible while being 100 percent self-sustaining.

This means it produces all the energy and drinking water it requires, taking nothing from the planet that it does not give back.

The platform is also protected from rising sea levels so that's one less thing to worry about. If in the future, should Manhattan citizens decide they want even more space, the structure can also be extended. This is great news for the already overcrowded city.

3deluxe calls the new structure a platform with attitude that takes a stance on "relevant social questions such as climate protection, nature conservation, joint responsibility, openness, and transparency." We call it an awe-inspiring marvel of architecture!