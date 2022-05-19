Bentley's new EV market entry accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.5 seconds

The century-old British automotive brand celebrated globally for its expertise in quality and luxury, Bentley is making a superfast entry into the electric vehicle market with the fastest passenger electric vehicle on the road.

Bentley previously announced its “Beyond100” electrification strategy to go all-electric by 2030 with the help of five new BEVs that will arrive each year from 2025.

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark described the company’s first electric vehicle planned for 2025 will be able to deliver up to 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts) and accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 1.5 seconds. If true, this new Bentley would destroy both the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance (1,111 HP) and Tesla Model S Plaid (1,020 HP) in a drag race. And those electric vehicles are two of the fastest passenger EVs currently on the road, clocking the same acceleration in just under two seconds.

In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, Hallmark teased some of the bold specs and pricing of the luxury automaker’s first battery-electric vehicle.

Hallmark claimed that the company is making a flashy entry into the market, despite not having yet delivered a single 100 percent electric vehicle.

The new BEV will be built on the premium platform electric (PPE) developed by Porsche and Audi – sibling divisions within VW Group, Bentley’s owners since 1998. The PPE will offer Bentley’s electric vehicle battery technology, drive units, and body systems along with autonomous and connected car capabilities.

The first electric Bentley will be produced at the carmaker's plant in Crewe, England.

The incredible acceleration

Hallmark described the “brutality of acceleration” in the upcoming electric vehicle and said that wouldn't, however, be its main selling point but will instead be the “effortless overtaking” from torque on demand. He said, “Most people enjoy the 30 to 70 mph (50-113 kph) acceleration, or in Germany the 30 to 150 mph (50-240 kph) acceleration. If we are 650 HP now with GT Speed, we will be double that with the BEV. But from a 0 to 60 mph point of view, there are diminishing returns. The problem is, it’s uncomfortable. The thrill of 2.4 seconds to 60 mph (100 kph) is great about 10 times. Then it just becomes nauseous.”

That is pure nauseating speed. But you don’t need to worry; according to Hallmark, the brutal acceleration will be at the customer’s discretion - you can choose to go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.5 seconds or 2.7 seconds as if 2.7 seconds is slow.

Hallmark did not share any additional specs but did say its design would build off the Continental GT coupe, Flying Spur sedan, and Bentayga SUV. Hallmark also said that what they will not do is try and make it look like electric cars.

For the bad news, Hallmark said that at least one variation of the vehicle will cost more than $262,000 (250,000 euros).

Too expensive or not, we know that we all want to experience that monstrous acceleration.