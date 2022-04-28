7 best computer speakers you can buy in 2022

Adding one of the best computer speakers will vastly improve the sound quality of your desktop PC or laptop's built-in speakers. Investing in a better desktop setup can improve the working from home experience since many of us continue to juggle a working hybrid between the workplace and home office.

However, it is not all about work, and the factors that define "best" for you may vary depending on your requirements. PC gamers, for example, may need something that enhances the ambiance of their favorite first-person shooter. To enjoy every element of a recording, music fans may want a system that puts out powerful, well-balanced sound. That is why we listed the top 7 computer speakers that will speak to your needs, whether you are a gamer or want to have a better sound quality for other purposes.

For the most part, the Companion 2 Series III is one of the greatest desktop speakers. The satellites' dimensions are 7.5 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches, so they don't take up much space on your desk but produce a large, rich sound. It won't break the bank, and it's well worth the extra money over lesser alternatives. Also, keep in mind that you're paying for the brand name, and Bose isn't exactly cheap. It has more bass than speakers twice its size, and it has a very strong sound overall, with solid vocals and attractive treble. You won't be able to alter the bass or treble on these speakers, but with the well-balanced sound, you won't miss it.

If you're looking for computer speakers with a built-in subwoofer, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX is a great deal. The audio quality is excellent, with a broad soundscape that allows you to pick up on tiny differences in tunes. Vocals, instruments, and sound effects are all well-detailed, which helps listeners enjoy movies and video games. Each satellite also looks great on the side of your computer or laptop. For some, the lack of Bluetooth can be a deal-breaker.

Additionally, for those with limited space, figuring out where to put the massive subwoofer may be difficult. The ProMedia 2.1, on the other hand, will reward you with strong bass if you have the extra storage space.

Building out your desktop setup can be costly, particularly for those who work from home on a regular basis. Despite its small size, the Pebble V3 generates a powerful, clean sound that puts the speakers on your laptop to shame. The orb-inspired form is appealing and takes up little room, and we admire the gear, which includes a 2.25-inch speaker, passive bass radiator, and 3.5 mm and USB-C inputs that Creative managed to cram in.

The Creative Pebble V3 uses the Clear Dialog audio processing to give clear and comprehensible spoken dialogs while viewing YouTube, movies, and TV shows without interfering with the audio effects in the background or forcing you to turn up the volume needlessly.

THX Certified 2.1 Logitech Z625 speaker system delivers gaming-grade audio and the ultimate sound experience for your movies and music with deep bass. This speaker system produces clear sound and thunderous bass with a peak power of 400 watts. It can accept numerous inputs at the same time, including optical, 3.5mm, and RCA.

You can also connect up to three compatible devices to the system, such as your game console, television, and computer. When switching between audio sources, there is no need to disconnect. On the right satellite speaker, it allows simple access to all controls.

The A2+ Wireless Speakers deliver precise, genuine stereo sound and connect to all of your music in a matter of seconds. The extended-range Bluetooth connects to your phone, tablet, or computer up to 100 feet away, making it ideal for your desktop or home audio setup. For connecting numerous devices, it has Bluetooth aptX, a USB audio input, and twin analog audio ports. The A2+ has painted wood cabinets with an attractive design, a subwoofer output, and analog class A/B amplifiers that drive 2.75" custom aramid fiber woofers and 0.75" silk dome tweeters. The RCA variable output makes it simple to connect the Audioengine S6 or S8 subwoofer. The A2+ system, at 6"H x 4"W x 5.25" D each, sounds considerably larger than it is.

The THX Certified Razer Nommo Pro delivers power and clarity for an immersive and lifelike audio experience. Enjoy silk-woven 20 mm tweeters for smooth highs, 3-inch DupontTM Kevlar fiber-coated drivers for a huge, tight sound, a dedicated downward-firing subwoofer for strong bass, and Dolby Virtual Surround Sound technology.

All of this ensures that you get the full range of sound - big, clear audio that's perfect for all of your entertainment. Hear your adversary approaching from behind with pinpoint positional precision or the layers of a symphony. Dolby Virtual Surround Sound technology produces a dramatic presence, immersing you right into the action wherever you build your setup.

The Harman Kardon Soundsticks 4 is more powerful than ever. It has a 100W dome-shaped woofer and eight 1.4-inch full-range transducers, making it well worth the upgrade, especially if you already own and enjoy the previous model. The powerful bass and clear, vivid sound of this speaker system is definitely made to please, and the software's EQ sliders allow you to personalize the sound.

Furthermore, all of its frequency responses are accurately reproduced right out of the box. Not only does it have a lot of volumes, but it can also become rather loud without distortion, which is quite impressive for a set of computer speakers.

