Beware, That 'Anti-5G' Necklace Might Actually Poison You

"The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this."

For the most part, scientists claim that 5G is actually safe. The World Health Organization has stated that 5G mobile networks are not that different from existing 3G and 4G signals making them completely harmless.

Meanwhile, a study carried out by Oregon State University researchers focused on the side effects of 5G on embryonic zebrafish and found that there's little to no health impact on them, suggesting it would be the same for humans.

It should be, however, noted that more than 215 scientists from 40 different countries have appealed to the United States Federal Communications Commission, asking the body to consider health risks and environmental issues before rapidly deploying a 5G infrastructure.

Still, worries about 5G should not push people into buying products that are completely useless, if not harmful.