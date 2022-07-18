Biogas made from cow manure will power an electricity plant in Japan

The world faces an increase in global energy crisis, it seems that there’s not much that can be done to set our minds at ease. However, a glint of hope sometimes could still work.

In a bid to make the most of farm waste, a Canada-based company is getting its hands dirty. We mean, literally.

Anaergia, a company that provides clean energy solutions by using organic waste around the globe, will now build a biogas plant tapping into cow manure to produce renewable electricity. The plant will be constructed in Kasoka, Okayama, Japan, for the Japanese firm Toyo Energy Solution Co, a press release revealed.

The cow manure-sourced plant is expected to head off about 13,500 tonnes of CO2 in emissions from the manure and from fossil fuels, which equals removing 2,900 cars from the road for a year.

"Wastes such as manure, sewage biosolids, and food scraps create two-thirds of all point source emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 85 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Stopping these methane emissions from waste must be a central tactic in curbing global warming,” said Andrew Benedek, Chairman and CEO of Anaergia. “This new bioenergy plant will not only help Japan reduce methane emissions from manure, it will also reduce the need for LNG to generate electricity. We look forward to building many more plants in Japan with our partner Toyo Energy Solution Co., Ltd. to help the nation meet its carbon neutrality goals.”

250 tonnes a day to power 2,200 a year

250 tonnes of anaerobically digested cow manure per day from Okayama Prefecture farms will be used as biogas to fuel a combined heat and power (CHP) generator system. Once the input's in the system, it will produce about 1.2 megawatts of clean renewable electricity. This amount of electricity is enough to power about 2,200 homes a year.

“Toyo Group is pleased to partner once again with Anaergia to develop a new biogas plant, as we consider them to be the global leader in anaerobic digestion technology,” said Yoshimitsu Okada, President Director of Toyo Group. “We look forward to building many more biogas plants with Anaergia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produce renewable power, and help Japan achieve net-zero by 2050.”