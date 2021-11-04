Blue Origin's Lawsuit Against NASA Was Just Struck Down

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims struck down Blue Origin's lawsuit against NASA, solidifying SpaceX's $2.9 billion lunar lander contract from the agency, according to an initial report from CNBC.

Federal Judge Richard Hertling ruled in favor of NASA on Thursday, bringing a months-long dispute to a definitive end. In a statement from NASA, the agency said work with SpaceX would resume "as soon as possible" in the wake of the new ruling. "There will be forthcoming opportunities for companies to partner with NASA in establishing a long-term human presence at the moon under the agency's Artemis program." In reply, a Blue Origin spokesperson said the firm's lawsuit "highlighted the important safety issues with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed," according to the CNBC report.

"Returning astronauts safely to the moon through NASA's public-private partnership model requires an unprejudiced procurement process alongside sound policy that incorporates redundant systems and promotes competition," continued the statement from Blue Origin in the report. "Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of the Artemis program." Even Jeff Bezos, the second space baron himself, tweeted that the ruling was "not the decision he wanted," but conceded the loss: "we respect the court's judgment". In other words, it looks like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will no longer contest NASA's award to SpaceX, or appeal the court's findings.

