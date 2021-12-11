Blue Origin’s Third Space Tourism Flight Takes Off, Here's How to Watch

Blue Origin launched its third space tourism flight with former NFL football player and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan alongside five other crewmates on the New Shepard rocket's NS-19 mission.

Liftoff occurred at 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT) at launch Site One in West Texas. Other passengers included Laura Shepard Churchley, eldest daughter of the famed NASA astronaut Alan Shepard. Other passengers include the Managing Member of Dick Holdings Evan Dick, Voyager Space's CEO Dylan Taylor, and the first parent-child duo: Lane Bess (a father) and Cameron Bess (the daughter).

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will travel to the Kármán line, the point considered as the start of space. The passengers aboard the ship will then be able to witness the blackness of space as well as the curvature of Earth.

They also have permission to leave their seats to experience weightlessness. After all that, the capsule will return to Earth landing with the help of a parachute.

This launch is Blue Origin's third human spaceflight, and the third in a year. The previous two launches lifted four people each, the first of which included Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

The second one, in October 2021, saw "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, in addition to Medidata Co-Founder Glen de Vries, DCVC Partner Chris Boshuizen, and Audrey Powers from Blue Origin reach space and come back safely as planned.

It seems that Blue Origin is slowly but surely increasing the number of people it can launch in a flight. Launching six people per flight will probably vastly increase its profit margins, which could lead to more affordable seats on the space tourism system.

The question is how many people would be willing to pay for the still super expensive tickets to space. Would you fly on the next Blue Origin mission?