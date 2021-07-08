BMW's New Electric Scooter Has Both Style and Substance

After tantalizing our senses for over a year, BMW has unveiled the consumer version of its electric scooter, CE 04. Comparing it to the concept scooter shown last year, the CE 04 looks a bit more rounded and aesthetically more appealing to the normal eye. But when it comes to electric vehicles, it is the specifications that make a bike truly appealing. So, let's dive into that.

The CE 04 is built for the urban commuter who wants to wade through traffic and be connected with the world at the same time. BMW has married the two into this bike. A 10.25-inch TFT color screen sits atop the steering handle providing all the details about the ride and integrated with a navigation system. Offered as a standard fitment, this display also has extensive connectivity options, eliminating the need of looking at any other screen, while you ride.

The CE 04 has a powerful motor output of 42 hp (31kW) enabling a standstill bike reach a speed of 30 miles per hour (50 kph) in just 2.6 seconds. Its top speed of about 75mph (120 kph) makes the scooter compatible for a drive on the motorway as well. Riders can choose between three modes of ECO, Rain, and Road, to alternate between efficiency and fun, when needed.

The low-sitting battery pack on the CE 04 has a capacity of 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh) providing an 80 mile (130 kilometers) range. The Li-ion battery can be charged in a little over 4 hours at a public charging station, a regular house socket, or a wall box when fully flat. A Mode 3 charging cable can quickly charge a flat battery in an hour and 40 minutes but will take only 45 minutes to take 20 percent battery to 80 percent.

Enhanced safety features include Automatic Stability Control (ASC), the latest generation Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and powerful LED lighting systems all around. Priced at $16,000, the CE 04 will be available in 2022. BMW calls it a silent revolution.

It does look a bit like the Mitsubishi Scooter, but when you have two wheels and a person to carry, there are limited design options out there. Unless you are aiming for the fastest electric motorcycle tag.