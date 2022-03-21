Boeing 737 carrying 133 people crashes into mountains in China

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft belonging to China's Eastern Airlines has crashed while flying from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, Reuters reported.

According to the flight-tracking website Flight Radar24, the aircraft departed Kunming, a city in southwest China at 1:11 pm local time (0511 GMT) and was scheduled to land in Guangzhou, in southern China at 3:05 pm (0705 GMT). However, the tracking on the site ended at 2:22 pm (0622 GMT) when the aircraft's altitude was 3225 feet (982 m) and speed was 376 knots. The current status of the aircraft remains unknown according to the site.

The aircraft went down in the mountains of Teng county in Guangxi province, the New York Times reported, which has led to a fire in the woods.





#UPDATE: A Boeing 737 passenger plane from Kunming to Guangzhou with 132 people on board is confirmed to have crashed in S China’s Guangxi Monday. Rescue operations are underway as casualties remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/SPaLt7saaT — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 21, 2022





State media has reported that rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site, even as the cause of the crash remains unknown.

133 people are reported to be onboard with 123 passengers and nine crew members. As per the latest reports, the number of casualties remains unknown.

Air safety in China

The Chinese airline industry has one of the best safety records, Reuters reported. The country's last major accident was in 2010 when an Embraer E-90 jet crashed in low visibility conditions while approaching Yichun airport. 44 of the 96 people onboard fell victim to the accident.

China saw a succession of deadly air accidents in the 1990s, as a result, stricter air controls were implemented and a fleet of younger planes was introduced, the New York Times reported.

The Boeing 737 involved in this accident is six years old and could be involved in one of the worst air disasters in the country's history.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.