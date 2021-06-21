Advertisement
  1. Transportation

Boeing’s 737 Max 10 Successfully Completes First Test Flight

The test flight is part of a comprehensive testing program that allows entry into passenger service by 2023.

By 
Jun 21, 2021 (Updated: Jun 21, 2021 09:07 EDT)
Boeing’s 737 Max 10 Successfully Completes First Test Flight
Boeing 737 Max 10 landing at Boeing Airfield Boeing 737 Max 10

As the wheels touched the tarmac on the airfield in Seattle on Friday afternoon, it was a landmark moment for Boeing. Its largest plane of the 737 Max family, the Max 10 successfully completed its first test flight. The company has now begun the certification process that will enable the plane to be available for passenger service in 2023. 

This is welcome news to the aircraft manufacturer who had the 737 family planes grounded after two plane crashes and deliveries stopped after electrical issues. The successful flight will help restore public confidence at large. But more importantly, it will allow Boeing’s customers to plan their fleet with an offering from the most sold family of planes. After facing order cancellations, sales have now sprung back at Boeing with United Airlines, Copa Airlines, and Virgin Australia placing orders for 500 aircraft of Max 10 alone. 

At 143 feet (43.5 meters) in length, the 737 Max 10 is Boeing's longest single-aisle aircraft. It can seat just about 230 passengers and has a range of over 3300 nautical miles. Designed to compete with AirBus’ 321 Neo, the 737 Max 10 offers a roomy passenger cabin, about 50 percent quieter engines, and 14 percent more efficient engines compared to current 737s. 

Capt Jennifer Henderson, the Chief Pilot of the test flight from Washington to Seattle said, "The aeroplane performed beautifully. The profile we flew allowed us to test the aeroplane's systems, flight controls, and handling qualities.”

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes adds, “Our team is committed to delivering an aeroplane with the highest quality and reliability."

Follow Us on

Stay on top of the latest engineering news

Just enter your email and we’ll take care of the rest:

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Sponsored Stories

Recommended

Advertisement
Advertisement