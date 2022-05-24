Bombardier debuts its fastest business jet. And it travels 9,200 miles

Bombardier has revealed its new Global 8000 business jet.

The company claims it will be the world’s fastest and longest-range production business jet when it enters service in 2025. The business jet has a top speed of 623 knots (716 mph, 1,152 km/h) and a range of 8,000 nm (9,200 miles, 14,816 km).

Global 8000’s luxury cabin is based on Bombardier's Global 7500 flight test vehicle. The aeronautic vehicle can carry up to 19 passengers depending on the selected configuration.

With great speed comes great luxury

The business jet has a wingspan of 104 feet (31.7 meters) and is able to take off and land on short runways with its innovative Smooth Flex Wing, designed to provide maximum control and stability across a broad range of speeds, and super-efficient Passport engines, that provides 18,920 lb of thrust, giving the jet a near-supersonic speed and a maximum altitude of 51,000 ft (15,600 m). The global 8000 model has extra 300 miles compared to the 7500 model.

“The 8000 was supposed to be a zone smaller,” Mark Masluch, Bombardier’s senior director of communications, told Robb Report. “But we realized that we didn’t want to offer something that was a compromise. We drew a line in the sand for ourselves with the range, speed, and other features.”

Global 8000’s cockpit also introduces a suite of advanced avionics, including four large displays, fly-by-wire side-stick flight controls, a Head-Up Display (HUD), Enhanced Vision System (EVS), Synthetic Vision System (SVS), graphical flight planning, Multi-Scan weather radar, and Performance Based Navigation (PBN).

An exemplary commitment to detail is assured on the new Global 8000 aircraft, including an available Principal Suite with a full-size bed and a stand-up shower in the En-suite. Revolutionary cabin entertainment control and connectivity, the intuitive, nice Touch CMS and OLED touch dial, Bombardier’s l’Opéra directional audio sound system, and the 4K monitor also ensure passengers receive an unrivaled cabin experience.

Advertisement

The interior cabin of the Global 8000 is divided into four full-size bespoke living zones and has the lowest cabin altitude with a pressure equivalent to 2,900 ft (884 m) when flying at 41,000 ft (12,500 m).

The Global 8000 business jet also features the healthiest cabin in the industry by being equipped with Bombardier’s Pũr Air and advanced HEPA filter technology for the cleanest cabin air and the fastest fresh air replacement.

"Today, Bombardier solidifies once more its position as the leader in business aviation with the newest member of the industry-leading Global family," said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. He added, "The Global 8000 aircraft leverages the outstanding attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft, providing our customers with a flagship aircraft of a new era. We remain unmatched, which for an innovation-focused team like us, is great."

Advertisement

Bombardier’s Global 8000 will have a base price of $78 million when it enters service in 2025.