Cadillac's New 'InnerSpace' Concept Is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

Cadillac showcased a sleek new autonomous electric vehicle (EV) concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week.

The concept, called Inner Space, is part of the company's "vision of personal autonomous future mobility", a press statement reveals. The luxury interior looks remarkably like something out of the sci-fi videogame 'Cyberpunk 2077'.

Cadillac, which recently announced its commitment to an electric future alongside the unveiling of its all-electric LYRIQ SUV, has gone one step further by imagining a luxury two-seater EV that replaces the steering wheel with a panoramic screen in a future that has presumably overcome today's struggles to achieve Level 5 autonomy.

The interior of the Inner Space concept features a panoramic screen instead. Source: Cadillac

"Electrification and autonomous driving will fundamentally change the role of vehicles and the experiences customers have with them," said Bryan Nesbitt, a GM executive director. "We're exploring where that will go with these innovative concepts, envisioning mobility as an ally of wellness, giving customers the ultimate luxury, more personal time rather than taking it."

A new range of autonomous EV concepts

The Inner Space concept uses the Ultium electric platform featured in the upcoming Hummer EV. Cadillac explains that this platform's wireless battery management system allows battery modules to be placed strategically around the vehicle so as to maximize the car's interior space and also allowing for "a low-profile floor, providing an extremely low, sports car-like seating position."

The Inner Space concept's seat swivels to help passengers disembark. Source: Cadillac

The exterior, meanwhile, features a panoramic glass ceiling, which opens up into two Delorian-style doors. Inside is a sofa-like two-person seat that pivots outwards when the doors are opened.

The InnerSpace concept is part of Cadillac's wider range Halo Concept Portfolio, with two other vehicle concepts having been revealed at CES last year. One of those is a one-seater, eVTOL concept that allows users to fly over traffic on the ground. The other is an autonomous six-seater called the SocialSpace. In its statement for Inner Space, Cadillac also hinted that another new concept will soon be revealed, called Open Space.