While it's true that there have been a lot of layoffs across the sector––more than 211,000 this year at Layoffs.fyi’s most recent count––but the big tech players still retain more staff now than they did before the pandemic.

Using Microsoft as an example, the company has reduced its headcount by five percent, yet its overall employee numbers remain well above what it was just before the coronavirus crisis.

Similarly, at Alphabet, Google’s parent, 2020 headcount was around 135,000. Now, it is 178,000, despite those well-publicized heavy redundancies.

Another piece of cheering news for those working across technical roles is that they are in demand. In the face of a deepening skills gap, right now, the global talent shortage is at a 16-year high.