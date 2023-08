Pay negotiations are always tough, so tough in fact that a recent survey by Salary revealed that only 37 percent of people always negotiate their salaries, and 44 percent have never even brought up the subject of a raise during their performance reviews.

This chimes with my experience advising clients daily on how to communicate effectively at every stage in their careers. The most experienced engineers are as likely as their new-starter colleagues to do everything they can to avoid “the money conversation.”

Most perceive the offer they’re given as “set” – that it’s been generated in a formulaic way, based on years’ experience or previous salary for example.